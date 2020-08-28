'Saddest cat ever' looks so happy one year after being adopted

28 August 2020, 18:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

An orange tabby cat that goes by the name of Bruce Willis has had an incredible transformation over the past year.

A seven-year-old stray cat has gone viral after his owner, Sandra, shared his amazing glow-up on TikTok.

Sharing footage of when she first met him opposed to a year later, Bruce has transformed into a happy and loved feline friend.

Sharing the video of Bruce when she first took him home, the owner said that he was the "saddest cat" she had ever seen.

While her lease did not allow pets, her landlord made an exception for Bruce, who came home to live with Sandra after years of living on the streets.

READ MORE: Experts issue warning over 'impending dog behaviour crisis' caused by lockdown

Bruce Willis was the 'saddest cat ever' before he was taken home by Sandra
Bruce Willis was the 'saddest cat ever' before he was taken home by Sandra. Picture: Facebook/Bruce Willis the Cat
A year later, and Bruce Willis has transformed into a much happier looking cat
A year later, and Bruce Willis has transformed into a much happier looking cat. Picture: Facebook/Bruce Willis the Cat

Now, a year later, the gorgeous tabby looks like a different cat, with owner Sandra now saying he is the "happiest cat" she knows.

When she first picked him up from Animal Human Society in Minnesota, Bruce had a sad look on his face, but slowly started to become more perky after being given plenty of love and attention.

Now, he has a much brighter look on his face, and can be seen snuggling up to his owner and playing in the snow in the adorable video.

Bruce the seven-year-old tabby was living on the streets for years
Bruce the seven-year-old tabby was living on the streets for years. Picture: TikTok/mrwillisthecat

On Bruce's Facebook page, owner Sandra said that as soon as she took him home, all her worries about him went away.

However, she did add that the process was not always easy, writing: "I’ve never seen a happier cat before! But let me be honest, we didn’t live happily ever after right away. There were many times I asked myself if I had done the right thing.

"Before I got him, I had never administered medications to a cat before. Now I had to do it up to 15 times a day. Sleepless nights, costly vet bills, behavioural issues, food allergies...it turned me into a wreck.

"I’m telling you this not to diminish our story in any way, but so that other people who are facing the same problems know that they’re not alone."

Now, a year later, the gorgeous tabby looks like a different cat
Now, a year later, the gorgeous tabby looks like a different cat. Picture: TikTok/mrwillisthecat

She added that while it didn't happen overnight, she wouldn't change a thing.

She wrote: "So much has happened in our lives and in the world since then, and I’m so happy to have him by my side. Happy Gotcha Day, Brucie."

READ NOW: Dog turns blue after rolling in freshly painted art left in the sun to dry

