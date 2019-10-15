World's longest rollercoaster at sea set to open in new cruise ship

The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea. Picture: Dream Cruises

By Naomi Bartram

A cruise company is launching a new ship which will include the world's longest ever rollercoaster at sea.

Adrenaline junkies line up, because soon you’ll be able to experience a rollercoaster while staying onboard a cruise ship.

The new ride called 'Space Cruiser' is currently being built by Maurer Rides aboard Dream Cruises' brand spanking new ship Global Dream.

Set to debut in 2021, the 300m-long (984ft) rollercoaster will feature three carts, each able to hold two people.

What’s more, you’ll be able to control the speed of the ride with an integrated throttle which can reach up to 37mph.

According to Dream Cruises, this is part of an epic new theme park known as Dream Park at the Pier.

The theme park will be full of attractions. Picture: Dream Cruises

Germany ride designers - Maurer Rides - have previously created popular attractions including Spinball Whizzer at Alton Towers and G Force at Drayton Manor.

There’ll also be lots more attractions on offer onboard the theme park including a giant inflatable park called 'Bounce Activity Park', a bungee trampoline, a wave board surf simulator and 'Little Dreamers Ride' which is a mini go kart track.

Elsewhere on the luxury ship, you’ll find a giant Cineplex, two spas, plenty of shopping facilities, some authentic Asian and international restaurants as well as plenty fast food options.

There will also be 2,500 cabins which will be able to hold up to 5,000 passengers, however the company has said up to 9000 people can aboard the boat during busy periods.

The ship is currently under construction in Germany, and will set sail around Asia in two years, with Dream Cruises yet to confirm which ports it will visit.

This comes after Carnival Cruises announced they were launching the first ever rollercoaster at sea on board it’s Mardi Gras, which is set to launch next year.