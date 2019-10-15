World's longest rollercoaster at sea set to open in new cruise ship

15 October 2019, 13:28

The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea
The Dream Cruise will hold the longest roller coaster at sea. Picture: Dream Cruises
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A cruise company is launching a new ship which will include the world's longest ever rollercoaster at sea.

Adrenaline junkies line up, because soon you’ll be able to experience a rollercoaster while staying onboard a cruise ship.

The new ride called 'Space Cruiser' is currently being built by Maurer Rides aboard Dream Cruises' brand spanking new ship Global Dream.

Set to debut in 2021, the 300m-long (984ft) rollercoaster will feature three carts, each able to hold two people.

What’s more, you’ll be able to control the speed of the ride with an integrated throttle which can reach up to 37mph.

According to Dream Cruises, this is part of an epic new theme park known as Dream Park at the Pier.

The theme park will be full of attractions
The theme park will be full of attractions. Picture: Dream Cruises

Germany ride designers - Maurer Rides - have previously created popular attractions including Spinball Whizzer at Alton Towers and G Force at Drayton Manor.

Read More: Headteacher BANS parents from using mobile phones in school playground so kids aren’t ignored

There’ll also be lots more attractions on offer onboard the theme park including a giant inflatable park called 'Bounce Activity Park', a bungee trampoline, a wave board surf simulator and 'Little Dreamers Ride' which is a mini go kart track.

Elsewhere on the luxury ship, you’ll find a giant Cineplex, two spas, plenty of shopping facilities, some authentic Asian and international restaurants as well as plenty fast food options.

Read More: British beauty blogger Sonia Ali stuns fans who claim she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian

There will also be 2,500 cabins which will be able to hold up to 5,000 passengers, however the company has said up to 9000 people can aboard the boat during busy periods.

The ship is currently under construction in Germany, and will set sail around Asia in two years, with Dream Cruises yet to confirm which ports it will visit.

This comes after Carnival Cruises announced they were launching the first ever rollercoaster at sea on board it’s Mardi Gras, which is set to launch next year.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Puerto Vallarta is the holiday destination you need to check out

Puerto Vallarta: Mexico’s vibrant beach city you shouldn’t overlook

Travel

The costumes have been deemed inappropriate

Shoppers slam Fashion Nova's 'sexy' and 'inappropriate' Toy Story costumes for Halloween

Fashion

The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the month

How will Brexit affect half-term holidays this October 31st and will flights get cancelled?

Travel

This beauty blogger (left) has been mistaken for Kim Kardashian (right)

British beauty blogger Sonia Ali stuns fans who claim she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian
The bride to be had a strange ask from her wedding guests

Bride-to-be slated by guests for expecting them to pay off £50k student debt as wedding gift

Weddings

Trending on Heart

The Circle concludes this Friday - who will be crowned the winner?

Who is favourite to win The Circle 2019 and what is the cash prize?

TV & Movies

Lady and The Tramp, the remake, will be available from Disney+ next month

Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene

TV & Movies

Fans delighted as Jennifer Aniston shared the sweet selfie

Jennifer Aniston sparks Friends reunion rumours as she posts selfie with the entire cast

TV & Movies

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!

When is the Avril Lavigne UK tour, what cities is it in, and how can I get tickets?

Music

The edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone sold for a huge amount

This Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book was just sold for £57,000 – and it’s one of 500 copies

Showbiz Hub