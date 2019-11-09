The world’s most popular Disney tattoos revealed – including Snow White and Peter Pan

9 November 2019, 18:31

New research has revealed the top 10 most popular Disney tattoos.
New research has revealed the top 10 most popular Disney tattoos. Picture: Instagram / PlayLikeMum

Die-hard fans are inking their bodies with their favourite characters and scenes, but which movies made the cut?

New research has revealed the world's most popular Disney tattoos, from Alice in Wonderland to Peter Pan.

Children's toy company Play Like Mum discovered the characters and movie scenes that die-hard Disney fans are permanently marking themselves with to express their love for the famous films.

A social media study has revealed which Disney tattoos are the most popular.
A social media study has revealed which Disney tattoos are the most popular. Picture: Instagram / Play Like Mum

Using Instagram hashtag data to track the popularity of different fictional favourites, the kids' pram and pushchair business unveiled exactly what came top.

Alice in Wonderland inkings had a staggering 80,000 hashtags attached to it, making it by far the top tattoo choice – but what other movies made the list?

Does your favourite Disney franchise make the cut?
Does your favourite Disney franchise make the cut? Picture: Instagram / Play Like Mum

Here are the top 10 most popular Disney tattoos, according to playlikemum.com:

Alice in Wonderland - 80,003 Hashtags

The Lion King - 26,908 Hashtags

Mickey Mouse - 24,058 Hashtags

Little Mermaid - 22,478 Hashtags

Lilo and Stitch - 20,778 Hashtags

Peter Pan - 18,353 Hashtags

Beauty and the Beast - 15,114 Hashtags

Sleeping Beauty - 8,561 Hashtags

Snow White - 8,063 Hashtags

Minnie Mouse - 7,281 Hashtags

Revealing how they gathered their Disney research – and explaining the rules around it – Play Like Mum said: "Several lists of Disney Characters were combined to make our original source list.

"We then searched Instagram for hashtags relating to each of the most popular characters and films to see which have the most images.

"Characters were grouped where they are typically seen as a pair, for example Beauty and the Beast.

"Only animated films were included, and characters that exist outside of the Disney universe were excluded (such as Zeus who is part of wider mythology) in order to avoid the results being skewed by non-Disney related tattoos.

"We also excluded a number of more minor characters from our original source list, as well as any hashtags with less than 50 results."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A cleaner has divided Facebook after admitting she loves to vacuum shapes into carpets.

Cleaner claims you’ve been vacuuming all wrong – but do you love or hate carpet lines?
Mamas & Papas will continue to trade from 26 shops, saving more than 600 jobs.

Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust
There's a huge range of sandwiches out there for you to sample

The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019: From Tesco to Sainsbury's

Food & Health

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches on the high street

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches of 2019 including roasted beetroot and camembert
The bargain kit only cost £4 and is a nice touch on a classic advent calendar

Mum shares 'genius' DIY advent calendar hack that only cost her £10 and parents are impressed

Trending on Heart

Neil Jones has revealed his physio has deemed him fit to dance.

Strictly's Neil Jones confirms he will return to the dance floor tonight with Alex Scott

Strictly Come Dancing

The new trailer for 'Soul' is out

When is Pixar’s ‘Soul’ out, who’s in the cast with Jamie Foxx and is there a trailer for the new animation movie?

TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsey's daughter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Gordon Ramsey demands answers as daughter Tilly, 18, posts Instagram pic with new boyfriend

Celebrities

The new IKEA Christmas advert has been praised

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song
Neil Jones still doesn't know if he can perform this weekend

Will Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones return to dance with Alex Scott this Saturday?

Strictly Come Dancing