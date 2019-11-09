The world’s most popular Disney tattoos revealed – including Snow White and Peter Pan

Die-hard fans are inking their bodies with their favourite characters and scenes, but which movies made the cut?

New research has revealed the world's most popular Disney tattoos, from Alice in Wonderland to Peter Pan.

Children's toy company Play Like Mum discovered the characters and movie scenes that die-hard Disney fans are permanently marking themselves with to express their love for the famous films.

Using Instagram hashtag data to track the popularity of different fictional favourites, the kids' pram and pushchair business unveiled exactly what came top.

Alice in Wonderland inkings had a staggering 80,000 hashtags attached to it, making it by far the top tattoo choice – but what other movies made the list?

Here are the top 10 most popular Disney tattoos, according to playlikemum.com:

Alice in Wonderland - 80,003 Hashtags

The Lion King - 26,908 Hashtags

Mickey Mouse - 24,058 Hashtags

Little Mermaid - 22,478 Hashtags

Lilo and Stitch - 20,778 Hashtags

Peter Pan - 18,353 Hashtags

Beauty and the Beast - 15,114 Hashtags

Sleeping Beauty - 8,561 Hashtags

Snow White - 8,063 Hashtags

Minnie Mouse - 7,281 Hashtags

Revealing how they gathered their Disney research – and explaining the rules around it – Play Like Mum said: "Several lists of Disney Characters were combined to make our original source list.

"We then searched Instagram for hashtags relating to each of the most popular characters and films to see which have the most images.

"Characters were grouped where they are typically seen as a pair, for example Beauty and the Beast.

"Only animated films were included, and characters that exist outside of the Disney universe were excluded (such as Zeus who is part of wider mythology) in order to avoid the results being skewed by non-Disney related tattoos.

"We also excluded a number of more minor characters from our original source list, as well as any hashtags with less than 50 results."