Zoo inundated with requests after offer to name cockroach after ex

Zoo inundated with requests after offering to name cockroach after someone's ex. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

A zoo offering people the chance to name a cockroach after their ex has become very popular as we get closer to Valentine's Day.

A zoo has been inundated with requests after they offered people the chance to have a cockroach named after their ex.

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada put out the advertisement looking for people seeking the ultimate revenge.

They were offering them the chance to name one of their cockroaches after their ex partners for a fee of £20.

The zoo wrote: "Roses are red, violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that’s bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day."

The zoo was offering people the chance to name a cockroach after their ex this Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

People don't have to name the roaches after their exes if they don't want to, they could use the nomination for a former friend or a boss they dislike.

The Name-A-Roach campaign has been so popular, in fact, that the zoo have now had to close applications.

Due to the overwhelming success of our Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day Special and the orders exceeding our current capacity to fulfill all requests promptly, we are closing out the campaign later today 🪳 pic.twitter.com/WaNjgzEVsJ — Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 19, 2023

Updating their followers on Twitter last week, they wrote: "Due to the overwhelming success of our Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day Special and the orders exceeding our current capacity to fulfil all requests promptly, we are closing out the campaign later today."

They did add, however, that they had raised $15,000 through the campaign for their continued conservation and rescue efforts.

