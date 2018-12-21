Join The Race For Life 2019
The Race for Life is anything but a race. It’s your time to get together with friends and family and show cancer it won’t win.
It’s not about being the fittest or the fastest, it’s about crossing the finish line any way you want. Let’s rally, raise money and beat cancer.
Beating cancer doesn’t take gold medal-winning Olympic athletes. It takes someone much more important; you. Whether you take part because cancer has affected you or someone close to you, you’re motivated to beat it – and that’s all you need.
We’re not athletes, we’re cancer beaters.
Join The Race for Life here, or call on 0300 123 0770
See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.
Full Event Listing:
5/10K
Regent's Park - Saturday 18th May 2019 at 10am
Where: Regent's Park, NW1 4NR
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Richmond - Sunday 2nd June 2019 at 11am
Where: Old Deer Park, TW9 2SF
Distance: Race 5K
Battersea - Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 7:30pm
Where: Battersea Park, SW11 4NJ
Distance: Race 5K
Enfield - Sunday 9th June 2019 at 11am
Where: Trent Park, EN4 0PS
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Hampstead - Saturday 15th June 2019 at 11am
Where: Hampstead Heath, NW3 1BP
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Epsom - Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11am
Where: Epsom Downs Racecourse, KT18 5LQ
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Kingston & Kempton - Saturday 29th June 2019 at 11am
Where: Kempton Park Racecourse , TW16 5AQ
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Blackheath - Sunday 30th June 2019 at 10am
Where: Blackheath Common
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
London Victoria Park - Saturday 6th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Victoria Park, E3 5AX
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Hillingdon - Saturday 13th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Hillingdon House Farm Sports Grounds, UB8 1ES
Distance: Race 5K
Crystal Palace - Sunday 14th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2GA
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Finsbury - Saturday 20th July 2019 at 11am
Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
High Wycombe - Sunday 21st July 2019 at 11am
Where: The Rye, HP11 1QX
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Clapham - Sunday 29th September art 11am
Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE
Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K
Pretty Muddy
Enfield - Saturday 8th June 2019 from 10am
Where: Trent Park, EN4 0PS
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Hammersmith - Saturday 22nd June 2019 from 10am
Where: Wormwood Scrubs, W12 0DF
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Blackheath - Sunday 30th June 2019 at 12am
Where: Blackheath Common
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K
Finsbury Park - Sunday 21st July 2019 from 10am
Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Saturday 27th July 2019 from 10am
Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2ST
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Morden Park - Saturday 31st August 2019 from 10am
Where: Morden Park, SM4 5QU
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids
Clapham - Saturday 28th September from 10am
Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE
Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids