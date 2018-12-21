Join The Race For Life 2019

The Race for Life is anything but a race. It’s your time to get together with friends and family and show cancer it won’t win.

It’s not about being the fittest or the fastest, it’s about crossing the finish line any way you want. Let’s rally, raise money and beat cancer.

Beating cancer doesn’t take gold medal-winning Olympic athletes. It takes someone much more important; you. Whether you take part because cancer has affected you or someone close to you, you’re motivated to beat it – and that’s all you need.

We’re not athletes, we’re cancer beaters.

Join The Race for Life here, or call on 0300 123 0770





See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

Full Event Listing:





5/10K





Regent's Park - Saturday 18th May 2019 at 10am

Where: Regent's Park, NW1 4NR

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Richmond - Sunday 2nd June 2019 at 11am

Where: Old Deer Park, TW9 2SF

Distance: Race 5K





Battersea - Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 7:30pm

Where: Battersea Park, SW11 4NJ

Distance: Race 5K

Enfield - Sunday 9th June 2019 at 11am

Where: Trent Park, EN4 0PS

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Hampstead - Saturday 15th June 2019 at 11am

Where: Hampstead Heath, NW3 1BP

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Epsom - Sunday 23rd June 2019 at 11am

Where: Epsom Downs Racecourse, KT18 5LQ

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Kingston & Kempton - Saturday 29th June 2019 at 11am

Where: Kempton Park Racecourse , TW16 5AQ

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Blackheath - Sunday 30th June 2019 at 10am

Where: Blackheath Common

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

London Victoria Park - Saturday 6th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Victoria Park, E3 5AX

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Hillingdon - Saturday 13th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Hillingdon House Farm Sports Grounds, UB8 1ES

Distance: Race 5K

Crystal Palace - Sunday 14th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2GA

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Finsbury - Saturday 20th July 2019 at 11am

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

High Wycombe - Sunday 21st July 2019 at 11am

Where: The Rye, HP11 1QX

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Clapham - Sunday 29th September art 11am

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

Distance: Race 5K / Race 10K

Pretty Muddy

Enfield - Saturday 8th June 2019 from 10am

Where: Trent Park, EN4 0PS

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids

Hammersmith - Saturday 22nd June 2019 from 10am

Where: Wormwood Scrubs, W12 0DF

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids

Blackheath - Sunday 30th June 2019 at 12am

Where: Blackheath Common

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K

Finsbury Park - Sunday 21st July 2019 from 10am

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids





Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Saturday 27th July 2019 from 10am

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2ST

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids





Morden Park - Saturday 31st August 2019 from 10am

Where: Morden Park, SM4 5QU

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids

Clapham - Saturday 28th September from 10am

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K / Pretty Muddy Kids