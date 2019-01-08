By 2022 one in five families could lose their child benefits thanks to this policy

8 January 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 11:58

A think tank has discovered the true impact the policy change is having on families
Alice Westoby

A change in benefits policy introduced in 2013 is now affecting more and more families each year.

Back in 2013 the government made a change to policy stripping some parents of their child benefits if they earned more than £50,000 a year.

After that point parents are required to start paying their child benefit back and once they are earning above the threshold of £60,000 they must pay all of it back.

Many families are facing cuts to their child benefits
This threshold was frozen at £50,000 rather than price indexed - meaning it would not increase with the rate of inflation - and as wages rise more parents are finding themselves above the £50k mark and out of pocket.

According to The Institute for Fiscal Studies over the next two years 18% - 1.4 million - of those who receive child benefits will be affected and a further million will have lost their entitlement to child benefits completely.

It said: "In other words, the number of families with children who are affected will have risen by about 36 per cent, or 370,000, in just six years."

Currently there are two rates of child benefits; £20.70 per week for the eldest or an only child and £13.70 per week for each additional child.

The IFS said: "This is one of a growing list of examples of a part of the tax and benefit system being frozen, which never makes sense as an indefinite - and hence potentially permanent - policy".

Photobooth installed into UK prison

Tammy Abraham turns down Wolves loan move to stay at Aston Villa

