Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate again as he says 'rules are rules'

The Prime Minister has been told to isolate again by NHS Test and Trace.

Boris Johnson has been forced to self-isolate again after coming into contact with an MP who now has coronavirus.

The Prime Minister revealed on Sunday that NHS Test and Trace has told him he must quarantine for 14 days.

In a video tweet, he confirmed: "Hi folks, the good news is that NHS Test and Trace is working ever more efficiently.

"The bad news is they've pinged me and I've got to self-isolate because somebody I was in contact with a few days ago has developed Covid.”

Boris Johnson has been forced to self isolate again. Picture: PA Images

While Mr Johnson doesn’t have coronavirus symptoms, he spent 35 minutes in a meeting with a group of Tory MPs at No 10.

Read More: Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, has since tested positive for the virus.

The pair were pictured standing next to Lee Anderson each other inside Downing Street on Thursday.

Despite the news, the PM has said he feels ‘fit as a butcher’s dog’, as he continued: "It doesn't matter that we were all doing social distancing, it doesn't matter that I'm fit as a butcher's dog and feel great.

"It doesn't matter that I've had the disease and I'm bursting with antibodies, we've got to interrupt the spread of the disease.

"One of the ways we can do that is to self-isolate for 14 days when you get contacted by NHS Test and Trace."

He tweeted last night: “I have no symptoms and will be working from No 10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response.”

This comes after Boris Johnson contracted Covid-19 in late March, shortly after announcing the first nationwide lockdown.

He began working from Downing Street, but his health quickly worsened and he was taken to intensive care.

Scientists have previously warned that testing positive may not guarantee immunity from getting the virus again.

Now Read: Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have bought their Christmas presents early