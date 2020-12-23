What areas are moving into different Tiers on Boxing Day?

Matt Hancock announced changes to the Tiered system this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Boxing Day Tier changes: find out what areas are moving in Tiers 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Earlier today, Matt Hancock announced that a number of areas in England would be moving into a different Tier on Boxing Day (26 December).

Areas including Oxfordshire, Sussex and Cambridgeshire will move into Tier 4, while a number of other areas in Tiers 1 and 2 will also move up.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, the Health Secretary said that the decision had been taken in response to a spike in the highly contagious new variant of coronavirus in some parts of the country.

Matt Hancock addressed the nation from Downing Street today. Picture: PA

He announced that Covid cases in the country have risen 57 per cent this week, and that there are currently 1,999 hospital admissions a day - the highest since the mid-April peak.

Mr Hancock said: "So against this backdrop of rising infections rising hospitalisations, and rising number of people infected with coronavirus, it is absolutely vital we act."

What areas will move into Tier 4 on Boxing Day?

- Sussex

- Oxfordshire

- Suffolk

- Norfolk

- Cambridgeshire

- Parts of Essex currently not in Tier 4

- Waverley in Surrey

- Hampshire, with the exception of the New Forest

Tier 4 restrictions resemble that of a full lockdown.

The 'stay at home' message will apply, and people will only be able to leave home for essential reasons like exercise, medical reasons, food shopping, and to go to work.

People must not leave Tier 4 areas, other than for essential reasons like work, and individuals can only meet one person from another household outdoors.

Those in Tier 4 should work from home if possible, but those who cannot will be able to go to work.

Unlike in the November lockdown, communal worship will be allowed.

People in Tier 4 cannot travel abroad, other than for work purposes.

The new rules will come in on Boxing Day. Picture: PA

What areas will move into Tier 3 on Boxing Day?

- Bristol

- Gloucestershire

- Somerset, including the North Somerset council area

- Swindon

- The Isle of Wight

- The New Forest

- Northamptonshire

- Cheshire

- Warrington.

What areas will move into Tier 2 on Boxing Day?

- Cornwall

- Herefordshire

