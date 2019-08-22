Boy, 8, steals parents car and takes it for 87mph drive on the MOTORWAY

22 August 2019, 10:25 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 10:28

The boy drove the car for miles before being picked up by police (stock images)
The boy drove the car for miles before being picked up by police (stock images). Picture: Getty

The German child drove his parents' Golf for a drive down an Autobahn in the middle of the night

An eight-year-old boy has been found safe and well after taking his parents' car for an 87mph night time drive down a German Autobahn.

The boy took the Volkswagen Golf for a drive down the deregulated roads - which are the only ones in Europe to not have a speed limit.

Miraculously, the boy pulled over safely in a layby after feeling unwell behind the wheel 8km into his drive.

Many German Autobahns don't have a speed limit
Many German Autobahns don't have a speed limit. Picture: Getty

He was reported missing by his mother at about 1:15am, according to the BBC.

The police found him after he activated his hazard lights and put a warning triangle behind the wheel.

The child, who had previously used go-karts and bumper cars, reportedly burst into tears and told police that he “just wanted to drive a little bit”.

Police later said that the boy's drive did not cause any damage to people or property.

„Ich wollte nur ein bisschen Autofahren.“ sagte in der Nacht ein 8-Jähriger zu unseren Kollegen. Er war von zuhause mit...

Posted by Polizei NRW Soest on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

They wrote on Facebook: ""He was driving from home with the parents' automatic car.

"On the dark highway, he didn't get along so well at [140 kilometres per hour] and drove the car to a parking lot.

"Fortunately, after the ride there [was] no damage to persons or property."

