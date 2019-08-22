Boy, 8, steals parents car and takes it for 87mph drive on the MOTORWAY

The boy drove the car for miles before being picked up by police (stock images). Picture: Getty

The German child drove his parents' Golf for a drive down an Autobahn in the middle of the night

An eight-year-old boy has been found safe and well after taking his parents' car for an 87mph night time drive down a German Autobahn.

The boy took the Volkswagen Golf for a drive down the deregulated roads - which are the only ones in Europe to not have a speed limit.

Miraculously, the boy pulled over safely in a layby after feeling unwell behind the wheel 8km into his drive.

Many German Autobahns don't have a speed limit. Picture: Getty

He was reported missing by his mother at about 1:15am, according to the BBC.

The police found him after he activated his hazard lights and put a warning triangle behind the wheel.

The child, who had previously used go-karts and bumper cars, reportedly burst into tears and told police that he “just wanted to drive a little bit”.

Police later said that the boy's drive did not cause any damage to people or property.

„Ich wollte nur ein bisschen Autofahren.“ sagte in der Nacht ein 8-Jähriger zu unseren Kollegen. Er war von zuhause mit... Posted by Polizei NRW Soest on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

They wrote on Facebook: ""He was driving from home with the parents' automatic car.

"On the dark highway, he didn't get along so well at [140 kilometres per hour] and drove the car to a parking lot.

"Fortunately, after the ride there [was] no damage to persons or property."

