Boy, 8, steals parents car and takes it for 87mph drive on the MOTORWAY
22 August 2019, 10:25 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 10:28
The German child drove his parents' Golf for a drive down an Autobahn in the middle of the night
An eight-year-old boy has been found safe and well after taking his parents' car for an 87mph night time drive down a German Autobahn.
The boy took the Volkswagen Golf for a drive down the deregulated roads - which are the only ones in Europe to not have a speed limit.
Miraculously, the boy pulled over safely in a layby after feeling unwell behind the wheel 8km into his drive.
He was reported missing by his mother at about 1:15am, according to the BBC.
The police found him after he activated his hazard lights and put a warning triangle behind the wheel.
The child, who had previously used go-karts and bumper cars, reportedly burst into tears and told police that he “just wanted to drive a little bit”.
Police later said that the boy's drive did not cause any damage to people or property.
„Ich wollte nur ein bisschen Autofahren.“ sagte in der Nacht ein 8-Jähriger zu unseren Kollegen. Er war von zuhause mit...Posted by Polizei NRW Soest on Wednesday, 21 August 2019
They wrote on Facebook: ""He was driving from home with the parents' automatic car.
"On the dark highway, he didn't get along so well at [140 kilometres per hour] and drove the car to a parking lot.
"Fortunately, after the ride there [was] no damage to persons or property."
