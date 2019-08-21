Instagram hoax goes viral as people share ‘warning’ post, and even celebrities are falling for it

Even celebrities are falling for this Instagram hoax. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Unless you live under a rock, you’ll have seen a post making the rounds on Instagram. As it turns out, it’s a complete hoax.

A post has been circling Instagram for the past week now, reminding people that a new Instagram rule is coming into place where they can use all your photographs.

The false post claims that everything that someone has posted on their social media page becomes public – even deleted messages.

The post goes on to state: “Instagram does not have my permission to share photos or messages”, a way in which people believe they can protect themselves over the “new” rules – which, we can’t stress enough, are not real.

Instagrammers have been sharing the post on their timelines. Picture: Getty

Celebrities have even fallen for the viral hoax, with stars including Usher, Pink, Eva Longoria and Ashley Greene sharing the post on their Instagram pages.

The social media platform have cleared up that the post and the claims it is making is completely fake.

In a statement brand communications manager at Instagram Stephanie Otway said: “There's no truth to this post.”

As it turns out, the hoax is just a rehashed version of one which went around on Facebook, which explains why the word “Instagram” is very much edited into each line.

The full HOAX message reads:

"Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Instagram rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget the deadline today!

It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today. Even messages that have been deleted or the photo not allowed.

It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Instagram’s privacy policy.

I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future. With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or it’s contents.

The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308-11308-103 and the Rome Statute.

NOTE: Instagram is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tacitly allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status updates. Instagram DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES."