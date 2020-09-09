Britain 'could be put on curfew with bars and restaurants closing at 10pm' amid coronavirus spike

Ministers are reportedly considering introducing a nationwide curfew. Picture: PA

Ministers are said to be considering a nationwide curfew, similar to recent measures introduced in Bolton.

Britain could be put under 'curfew' with some hospitality businesses told to shut at 10pm, reports have claimed.

According to the Telegraph, Ministers are considering introducing a nationwide 'curfew' - which could see bars and restaurants asked to close between 10pm and 5am.

Read more: Experts warn of ‘harmful coronavirus touch spots' around the office

A new report has suggested that the 'curfew' is being considered. Picture: PA

This measure was recently introduced in Bolton, Greater Manchester, after a spike of coronavirus cases in the area.

The report comes as social gatherings of more than six people in England are set to be banned.

From Monday (14 September), people who mix in larger groups - both indoors and outdoors - could be subject to a £100 fine, doubling up to as high as £3,200 for repeat offences.

Read more: Kids could be forced to go to school on Saturdays to catch up, says Education Secretary

It will not apply to workplaces, Covid-secure weddings, schools, funerals and organised team sports.

There are exemptions to the rule, with households and support bubbles of over six people not included.

A 'curfew' was recently introduced in Bolton after a spike of coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the new rule: "We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

"It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

NOW READ:

Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'