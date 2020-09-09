Britain 'could be put on curfew with bars and restaurants closing at 10pm' amid coronavirus spike

9 September 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 10:09

Ministers are reportedly considering introducing a nationwide curfew
Ministers are reportedly considering introducing a nationwide curfew

Ministers are said to be considering a nationwide curfew, similar to recent measures introduced in Bolton.

Britain could be put under 'curfew' with some hospitality businesses told to shut at 10pm, reports have claimed.

According to the Telegraph, Ministers are considering introducing a nationwide 'curfew' - which could see bars and restaurants asked to close between 10pm and 5am.

A new report has suggested that the 'curfew' is being considered
A new report has suggested that the 'curfew' is being considered

This measure was recently introduced in Bolton, Greater Manchester, after a spike of coronavirus cases in the area.

The report comes as social gatherings of more than six people in England are set to be banned.

From Monday (14 September), people who mix in larger groups - both indoors and outdoors - could be subject to a £100 fine, doubling up to as high as £3,200 for repeat offences.

It will not apply to workplaces, Covid-secure weddings, schools, funerals and organised team sports.

There are exemptions to the rule, with households and support bubbles of over six people not included.

A 'curfew' was recently introduced in Bolton after a spike of coronavirus cases
A 'curfew' was recently introduced in Bolton after a spike of coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the new rule: "We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce.

"It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

