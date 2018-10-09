Cafe owner apologises after 'adults only zone' sign causes outrage

9 October 2018, 11:17

A cafe has caused upset with a controversial sign banning children
A staff member at the Walcot Cafe has been reprimanded after offending with the cheeky signage.

Owners of a recently opened cafe in Bath have issued a grovelling apology after a sign suggested children were not welcome.

The Walcot Cafe only opened a week but has already risked offending locals in Bath with the sign that read: "You are entering a grown up zone."

It then suggested for those who "can't control your kids" to go to a nearby competitor for a coffee and cake.

It's believed that the unnamed staff member took the drastic measure after seeing a group of unruly children throw fruit around the establishment.

Staff members were concerned about toddler tantrums
Cafe owner Debbie Still has since issues a grovelling apology for the misjudged actions of one of her staff.

She told Bristol Live: "It was only up for ten minutes. I was very upset about it.

"It shouldn't have happened. I've got three children so I understand what it's like being a mum."

The cafe's Instagram page describes the venue as "a grown-up cafe."

But while the owners are concerned about offending potential customers, the majority of locals seemed thrilled at the prospect of a child-free zone.

Bath locals wanted to enjoy a coffee away from children
After the sign was shared on Twitter, local residents flocked to defend the idea.

One put: "I have kids & not at all insulted. Sounds like heaven."

Another argued: "There is no such thing as badly behaved kids, just bad parents."

