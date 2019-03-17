Cheers! The Royals enjoy a Guinness

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tucked into Ireland's famous drink as they attended St Patrick's Day celebrations in London today.

The couple were seen enjoying his and hers drinks after watching the annual parade at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow.

In tribute to Ireland's national day, Kate wore an emerald green suit, matching hat and special edition green amethyst and green tourmaline earrings, while William looked smart in full military attire.

READ MORE: 'Broody' Duchess of Cambridge reveals she is ready for baby number 4

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look at each other adoringly. Picture: Getty

The couple appeared in great form, flashing big grins for the cameras and laughing with the public on a day out without their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

In a long-serving tradition, Kate presented sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards, while William presented the medals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a giggle. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-three also warmly greeted the Irish Guards' furry mascot Domhnall the Irish wolfhound.

She gave the lucky pooch, who was dressed smartly in red, a loving pat on his face

Duchess of Cambridge presents sprigs of shamrock. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge meets Domhnall the Irish Guards' mascot. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy the St Patrick's Day celebrations. Picture: Getty

Across the UK, revellers were out in force toasting the Irish holiday.

Punters dressed up in traditional Irish colours and funny hats as they enjoyed the celebrations which conveniently fell on a weekend this year.