Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

Cigarette prices have now been increased. Picture: Getty Images

Cigarette and tobacco prices rose at 6pm yesterday under the Chancellor's new budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The price of a pack of cigarettes has risen across the country as of 6pm last night (October 28).

As part of the Chancellor’s new budget, duty rates on tobacco products increased by the rate of Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation plus 2%.

The rate on hand-rolling tobacco also increased by RPI inflation plus 6%.

RPI is currently at 4.9%, which means cigarettes have gone up by 6.9% and rolling tobacco by 10.9%.

Smokers will now have to pay more for cigarettes. Picture: Alamy

According to the Metro, this means that the price of the most expensive packet of 20 cigarettes has increased by 88p, jumping from £12.73 to £13.60.

This is compared to the cheapest pack which has seen a 63p rise, going from £9.10 to £9.73.

Meanwhile, the average price for a 30g bag of tobacco will rise by 89p, from £8.14 to £9.02.

In 2020, the price of tobacco was increased twice, with cigarettes going up a total of 49p and rolling tobacco increasing by 65p.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the purpose of the taxes is to encourage people to quit smoking.

The price of cigarettes has increased. Picture: Alamy

This comes after menthol and flavoured cigarettes were banned last year.

Menthol cigarettes were made illegal in May, along with skinny cigarettes and flavoured rolling tobacco.

Chief of the charity ASH (Action on Smoking and Health), Deborah Arnott said at the time: "No person may produce or supply a cigarette or hand rolling tobacco with:

"(a) a filter, paper, package, capsule or other component containing flavourings;

"(b) a filter, paper or capsule containing tobacco or nicotine; or

"(c) a technical feature allowing the consumer to modify the smell, taste, or smoke intensity of the product."

Smoking was banned in enclosed public spaces in 2007. Picture: Alamy

This is part of the government’s plans to have a ’smoke free’ England by 2030.

In 2007, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland implemented a smoking ban so people could no longer smoke in indoor public places, while Scotland passed the same law in 2006.

That same year, the legal age to buy cigarettes was raised from 16 to 18.