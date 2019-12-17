Shocking classroom experiment shows importance of washing hands this winter

A teacher has warned the public to keep their hands clean as flu season is in full swing.

A disgusting classroom experiment has demonstrated the importance of washing hands this winter time.

Using loaves of bread, a class of pupils from a school in Idaho, in the USA, demonstrated just how unhygienic and damaging it can be to skip hand-washing.

Teacher Jaralee Annice Metcalf shared photos of a science experiment she did with her class, and the results are *very* disturbing.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "We took fresh bread and touched it. We did one slice untouched. One with unwashed hands. One with hand sanitizer. One with washed hands with warm water and soap. Then, we decided to rub a piece on all our classroom Chromebooks."

The result: "So DISGUSTING!!!"

The experiment was conducted by placing the bread, which were all touched by different people and products, into ziploc bags for four weeks

Jaralee added to parents.com: "If the bread had been exposed to air and moisture, the experiment may have gone faster."

"The breads that were very clearly exposed to different germs grew mold quicker. And ones touches by clean hands plus the soap and water ones were not exposed to the germs that cause the mold growth to quicken."