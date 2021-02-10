Cold weather payment scheme means you could be due £25 to help with energy bills
10 February 2021, 10:19 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 10:28
Thousands of households could be due a £25 refund on their energy bills.
The weather has taken a turn for the worse over the past few days, with Storm Darcy well and truly taking hold.
And with temperatures dropping below zero for most of the UK, this means many households could qualify for a £25 Cold Weather Payment to help reduce heating bills.
The scheme - which is run by the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) - applies when the temperature in your area falls to 0˚C or less for at least seven days in a row.
Find out everything you need to know about the Cold Weather Payment scheme.
What is a Cold Weather Payment?
Cold Weather Payments were set up by the government to provide support to people on low incomes through the winter.
They apply from November 1 to March 31 every year and equate to £25 per week.
Payments are triggered when the temperature drops to 0C for seven consecutive days, and is based on data collected by the Met Office.
Who qualifies for a Cold Weather Payment?
Households who receive qualifying benefits will receive cold weather payments.
These include:
Pension Credit
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance
Income-based Employment and Support Allowance
Universal Credit
You can find out more about whether you qualify on the government website.
Cold Weather Payments are paid automatically after each seven-day period of freezing weather within a fortnight.
You can contact the Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 9344 if you need more advice.
The postcodes where Cold Weather Payments have been triggered this week:
