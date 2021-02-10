Cold weather payment scheme means you could be due £25 to help with energy bills

The Cold Weather Payment is worth £25 a week. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Thousands of households could be due a £25 refund on their energy bills.

The weather has taken a turn for the worse over the past few days, with Storm Darcy well and truly taking hold.

And with temperatures dropping below zero for most of the UK, this means many households could qualify for a £25 Cold Weather Payment to help reduce heating bills.

The scheme - which is run by the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) - applies when the temperature in your area falls to 0˚C or less for at least seven days in a row.

Find out everything you need to know about the Cold Weather Payment scheme.

What is a Cold Weather Payment?

Cold Weather Payments were set up by the government to provide support to people on low incomes through the winter.

The Uk has seen plummeting temperatures this week. Picture: PA Images

They apply from November 1 to March 31 every year and equate to £25 per week.

Payments are triggered when the temperature drops to 0C for seven consecutive days, and is based on data collected by the Met Office.

Who qualifies for a Cold Weather Payment?

Households who receive qualifying benefits will receive cold weather payments.

These include:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

You can find out more about whether you qualify on the government website.

Cold Weather Payments are paid automatically after each seven-day period of freezing weather within a fortnight.

You can contact the Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 9344 if you need more advice.

The postcodes where Cold Weather Payments have been triggered this week:

Albermarle

DH1-7, DH9

DL4-5, DL14-17

NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46,

SR1-7

TS21, TS28-29

Andrewsfield

CB1-5, CB10-11, CB21-25

CM1-9, CM11-24, CM77

CO9

RM4

SG8-11

Bedfordsaws

MK1-19, MK40-46

NN1-16, NN29

PE19

SG5-7, SG15-19

Boscombe Down

BA12

RG28

SO20-23

SP1-5, SP7, SP9-11

Cassley

IV27-28

KW11, KW13

Fyllingdales

YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62

High Wycombe

HP5-23, HP27

OX9, OX39, OX49

RG9

SL7-9

Little Rissington

CV36

GL54-56

OX7, OX15-17

WR12

Marham

CB6-7

IP24-28

PE12-14, PE30-38

Rosthamsted

AL1-10

EN6

HP1-4

LU1-7

SG1-4, SG12-14

WD3-7, WD17-19, WD23-25

Shap

CA10-12, CA16-17

LA8-10, LA21-23

South Farnborough

GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52

RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45

SL1-2, SL4-6

SO24

Strathallan Airfield

FK8, FK11-19

G63

KY4-5, KY13-14

PH1-7, PH13

Tibenham Airfield

NR1-35

Wattisham

CB8-9

CO1-8, CO10-16

IP1-23, IP29-33

Braemar

AB35-36

PH10-11, PH18

Charlwood

BN5-6, BN44

GU5-6

ME6, ME14-20

RH1-20

TN1-20, TN22, TN27

Charterhall

NE71

TD1-6, TD8, TD10-15

Coleshill

B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98

CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV37, CV47

DY1-14

LE10

WS1-15

WV1-16

Keele

CW1-3, CW5, CW 12.

ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21

Leeming

DL1-DL3, DL6,DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16 YO7

Llysdinam

LD1-8

SA19-20

SY7, SY9, SY18

Nottingham Watnall

CV13

DE1-3, DE5-7, DE11-15, DE21-24, DE55-56, DE65, DE72-75

LE1-9, LE11-14, LE16-19, LE65, LE67

NG1-22, NG25, NG31-34

Shawbury

SY1-6, SY11-13,

TF1-13

Sheffield

DN1 – 8, DN11-12

HD1-2, HD4-6

S1-14, S17-18, S20-21, S25-26, S35, S40-45, S60-66, S70-75, S80-81

WF1-17

Threave

DG1-2, DG5-8

Waddington

DN9-10, DN13, DN15-22, DN31-41

LN1-13

NG23-24

PE10-11, PE20-25

Wittering

LE15

NN17-18

PE1-9, PE15-17, PE26-29

Aviemore

AB37

IV13

PH19-26

Edinburgh Gogarbank

EH1-42, EH47-49, EH51-55

FK1-7, FK9-10

KY3, KY11-12

Loch Glascarnoch

IV4, IV6, IV7, IV14- IV16, IV23-24, IV63

Salsburgh

EH43-46

G65, G67-68

ML1-3,ML6-11

