Company says staff can work from home if they take 20 per cent pay cut

By Naomi Bartram

A top law firm in London has said their staff can work from home permanently if they take a pay cut.

A London law firm has offered staff the option to work from home permanently, but at a cost to their pay cheques.

Stephenson Harwood, based near Moorgate, has said the new packages will allow staff to work remotely while earning 20 per cent less than their current salary.

The firm explained they had recruited some remote workers during the pandemic and offered them lower pay packets, due to the fact they don’t need to commute into the capital.

If the workers do need to go into the office for meetings, they are able to claim expenses.

Following the success of this model, bosses have now extended this option to existing staff, but also applying the salary difference.

For example, a newly qualified lawyer starts on a salary of £90,000, but if they were to pick the work from home option they would start on £72,000 instead.

Staff already have the option of working remotely for two days a week, while the choice of full-time remote working is not available to partners in the firm.

A spokesperson for the company said they don't expect many people to take up the offer.

“Like so many firms, we see value in being in the office together regularly, while also being able to offer our people flexibility,” they said.

This comes after Airbnb announced that its staff can live and work anywhere they want, without having to take a pay cut.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s co-founder and chief executive, posted the news on Twitter, adding that employees are able ‘to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location’.

“Today, we’re announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere,’ he wrote.

He continued: “You can work from home or the office—whatever works best for you

“You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change

Today, we’re announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere.



“You have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.”

The company boss said the teams will ‘meet up regularly’ with most employees connecting in person every quarter for about a week at a time.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, he added: “The world has become more flexible. Our business wouldn’t have recovered as quickly from the pandemic if it hadn’t been for millions of people working from Airbnbs

“We also had the most productive two-year period in our company’s history—all while working remotely.”

“Companies will be at a significant disadvantage if they limit their talent pool to a commuting radius around their offices. The best people live everywhere.”