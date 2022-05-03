Company says staff can work from home if they take 20 per cent pay cut

3 May 2022, 14:25

A company has said their staff can work from home full time if they take a 20% pay cut
A company has said their staff can work from home full time if they take a 20% pay cut. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A top law firm in London has said their staff can work from home permanently if they take a pay cut.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A London law firm has offered staff the option to work from home permanently, but at a cost to their pay cheques.

Stephenson Harwood, based near Moorgate, has said the new packages will allow staff to work remotely while earning 20 per cent less than their current salary.

The firm explained they had recruited some remote workers during the pandemic and offered them lower pay packets, due to the fact they don’t need to commute into the capital.

If the workers do need to go into the office for meetings, they are able to claim expenses.

Stephenson Harwood have allowed staff to work from home permanently
Stephenson Harwood have allowed staff to work from home permanently. Picture: Google Maps

Following the success of this model, bosses have now extended this option to existing staff, but also applying the salary difference.

For example, a newly qualified lawyer starts on a salary of £90,000, but if they were to pick the work from home option they would start on £72,000 instead.

Staff already have the option of working remotely for two days a week, while the choice of full-time remote working is not available to partners in the firm.

A spokesperson for the company said they don't expect many people to take up the offer.

“Like so many firms, we see value in being in the office together regularly, while also being able to offer our people flexibility,” they said.

Would you choose to work from home all the time?
Would you choose to work from home all the time? Picture: Alamy

This comes after Airbnb announced that its staff can live and work anywhere they want, without having to take a pay cut.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s co-founder and chief executive, posted the news on Twitter, adding that employees are able ‘to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location’.

“Today, we’re announcing that Airbnb employees can live and work anywhere,’ he wrote.

He continued: “You can work from home or the office—whatever works best for you

“You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change

“You have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.”

The company boss said the teams will ‘meet up regularly’ with most employees connecting in person every quarter for about a week at a time.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, he added: “The world has become more flexible. Our business wouldn’t have recovered as quickly from the pandemic if it hadn’t been for millions of people working from Airbnbs

“We also had the most productive two-year period in our company’s history—all while working remotely.”

“Companies will be at a significant disadvantage if they limit their talent pool to a commuting radius around their offices. The best people live everywhere.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Local Elections 2022: Boris Johnson says MPs should 'win seats based on merit' in response to all-female shortlists

UK & World

Pizzeria owner convicted of murdering his wife and leaving her body in woodland grave

UK & World

'Not acting himself': Mother of British aid worker captured by Russian forces denounces state TV interview

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Brittany Dixon has applied to play an 18-year-old Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown

Kate Middleton lookalike reveals she's applied to play royal in The Crown

Royals

Kelsey Parker said that The Wanted bandmates are 'role models' to her children

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says The Wanted bandmates will help raise their children

Celebrities

A man has been left furious after he was stopped from drinking more than six drinks

Man furious after he’s only allowed six drinks a day during all inclusive Spain holiday

Lifestyle

You could be sitting on £150

You could have a 'special' 50p coin in your wallet worth £150

Lifestyle

BGT viewers think they know who The Witch is

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘expose’ The Witch’s identity after spotting detail

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a top from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral blouse from the high street

Celebrities

Mike Parr starred in Emmerdale as Ross Barton

Inside Emmerdale star Mike Parr's life four years after leaving the soap

TV & Movies

Meghan Markle's new show has been cancelled by Netflix

Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl cancelled by Netflix

Royals

DI Ray is airing on ITV this May

DI Ray episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new ITV drama and when is it on?

TV & Movies

Where was DI Ray filmed? Locations in Birmingham revealed

Where is DI Ray set? Locations in Birmingham revealed and the special meaning behind it

TV & Movies

Parminder Nagra played Jess in Bend it Like Beckham

DI Ray cast: How old is Parminder Nagra and what is her net worth?

TV & Movies

Here's who is in the cast of DI Ray on ITV

Cast of DI Ray: Who is in the new ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Celebrities

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle