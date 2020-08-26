Coronavirus in Greece: Will Greece be added to UK quarantine list?

Is Greece on the UK quarantine list and can you still book a holiday and flights? The latest on coronavirus news in Greece.

Coronavirus put an end to many family holidays this summer, however, there are a few abroad destinations like Greece that families in the UK have still been able to enjoy.

One of the few places not on the UK quarantine list, people of the UK are freely allowed to visit Greece and safely abide by their coronavirus rules.

However, with an increase in Covid-19 cases, will Greece be added to the UK quarantine list anytime soon? And can you still book holidays and flights there?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest coronavirus news in Greece:

Will Greece be added to UK quarantine list?

At the moment, there have been no announcements about adding Greece to the UK quarantine list.

Still one of the UK’s air bridge countries, you can safely travel to Greece and the islands without having to self-isolate on your return.

However, the Government have instated quarantine rules at very short notice for other countries so it’s best to keep this in mind when planning trips.

Can you book holidays and flights to Greece?

At present, holidays to Greece, Mykonos and Santorini are all still available to book. You are also able to purchase the right travel insurance if you wish to travel.

On arrival into Greece you will have to fill out a form and potentially take a coronavirus test.

At the moment, face masks need to be worn on all public transport and bars and restaurants have a strict curfew of midnight.

What’s the latest news on coronavirus in Greece?

Greece has always had relatively low coronavirus cases but they are considered to be in the second phase as tourism increases.

They are keeping the situation closely under review and if the rates continue to increase there is a strong chance they’ll be added to the quarantine list in the UK.