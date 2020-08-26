Canaries coronavirus: When will the Canary Island come off UK quarantine list?

Coronavirus in the Canaries: What you need to know and latest news. Picture: PA

Should you cancel your holiday and flights to the Canary Islands? What’s the latest news? Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus in the Canaries.

Coronavirus in the Canary Islands is having a second wave after tourists flooded to places like Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote once lockdown ended.

The UK government quickly added the Canaries to the UK quarantine list as cases increased meaning anyone who flew back to the UK from the islands needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

European holiday hotspots close to being added to UK quarantine list as coronavirus cases rise

So when will the Canary Islands come off the UK quarantine list? Should you cancel your holidays and flights to the canaries? Here’s the latest news on coronavirus in the canaries:

Spain, the Balearics and the Canary Islands are part of the UK quarantine list. Picture: PA

When will the Canaries come off UK quarantine list?

Spain, the Balearics and the Canary Islands were one of the first countries to be put on the UK quarantine list on July 25.

At the moment, there is no news on the end date for when the Canary Islands will come off of the UK’s quarantine list, however, recent reports have suggested the Government may start looking at “regional lockdowns” for the Canaries rather than the whole country.

Should you cancel your holiday and flights to the Canary Islands?

At the moment, all non-essential travel to the Canary Islands, which includes Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, is advised against on the Government website.

They advise: “The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Spain to leave at this time. Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

“If you are returning from Spain you will be required to self-isolate on your return to the UK, but the FCO is not advising you to cut short your visit. You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.”

If you have trips to Spain coming up, it’s best to get in contact with your holiday provider to see if you can rearrange or get a refund.

The UK Government have warned against all but essential travel to Spain and the Canaries. Picture: PA

What’s the latest news on coronavirus in the Canary Islands?

Coronavirus is on the rise again in the Canary Islands, in particular Gran Canaria which has recently gone into voluntary lockdown following the increase in cases.

Residents on the island have been asked to remain inside their homes where possible.