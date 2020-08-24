European holiday hotspots close to being added to UK quarantine list as coronavirus cases rise

Three more countries could be added to the UK quarantine list. Picture: PA Images

Greece, Switzerland and Iceland could be added to the UK quarantine list.

Many families are keen to save the summer and jet off on a last minute holiday.

But now three more tourist hotspots could be added to the UK’s quarantine list after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Greece, Switzerland and the Czech Republic are now at risk, just days after holidaymakers travelling back from Croatia have been forced to self isolate.

The UK government has warned that countries will be added to the list if their COVID cases rise above 20 per 100,000 over a seven day period.

Brits travelling back from Croatia now have to quarantine. Picture: PA Images

Switzerland is currently on the brink, with 19.8, while the Czech Republic is at 17.8 cases per 100,000 and Iceland is at 16.5.

While Greece is currently reporting 14.2 cases per 100,000, cases have been rising since the end of July.

The country recorded 264 new cases on Saturday - which is a huge increase of the previous day.

According to Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Greece currently has a total of 8,381 cases altogether.

The FCO's most recent advice states: “The Greek authorities are likely to impose local coronavirus-related restrictions in certain areas, if they perceive a heightened case-rate or other valid reason, in relation to that area.

“You should monitor the situation regularly via media and other information sources, including your accommodation or travel provider.”

This comes after the quarantine came in for holidaymakers travelling from Spain on July 25.

France was put on the list on August 15, which led to a huge rush of Brits rushing to get home to avoid having to isolate for 14 days.

On Saturday, Croatia was the latest country to be added after their seven-day case rate increased to 36.3.

Meanwhile, Portugal was removed from the UK quarantine list after their new daily cases dropped to 13.9.

