Dog owners forced to walk their pets twice a day under new German law

20 August 2020, 10:14 | Updated: 20 August 2020, 10:18

Dog walking twice a day has been made compulsory in Germany. Picture: PA Images

Some dog owners in Germany aren't happy with the new laws.

A new law in Germany will require dog owners to walk their pets twice a day.

According to The Guardian, the Dogs Act states that pooches will have to get daily exercise for at least an hour, and cannot be chained up or kept on a lead for long periods of time.

The country's agriculture minister Kulia Klöckner has brought in the new legislation based on evidence that many of Germany's dogs aren’t being taken out enough.

Regulations are also being drawn up to crack down on ‘puppy farms’, and plan to ban breeders from having more than three litters at a time.

Ms Klöckner said: "Pets are not cuddly toys, their needs have to be taken into account.”

A draft of the new legislation has already been put together and is set to come into force within the next few months.

Each of Germany’s 16 states' will be responsible for enforcing the law.

However, not everyone is happy with the plans, with dog owners across the country arguing that this is not suitable for every four legged friend.

With the country currently in the midst of a heatwave, many have even called it dangerous.

Christian Democratic Union MP Tweeted: “VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE: I will not be taking my Rhodesian Ridgeback for two rounds of walks in 32 degrees heat, rather we will jump in the river for a refreshing cool down instead.”

Dog trainer Anja Striegel told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the amount of exercise your four legged friend needs is based on health, age and breed of dog.

She said: "For a young, fit Labrador, two hours of walkies are healthier than for an arthritic pug with heart problems.”

A spokesman for the VDH German Dog Association also added: "One rule for all dogs is probably well meant but unrealistic.”

