Martin Lewis issues warning about Tesco's updated delivery policy

Martin Lewis has warned Tesco shoppers about changing delivery charges. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Tesco has changed is delivery policy and ditched peak and off peak charges.

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Tesco shoppers after they changed their delivery costs.

While the supermarket previously offered different charges depending on what time of the day you wanted your shopping delivered, this has now been scrapped.

Instead, Tesco has introduced a flat fee of £4.50 for all deliveries, regardless of what time or day they arrive.

This is good news for all those who have their shopping delivered during peak times.

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Tesco shoppers. Picture: ITV

However, a report on Martin's website has warned it could become a lot more expensive for those who usually pick the cheaper slots which started from £2.

Read More: Martin Lewis shares latest details on Government's £5,000 home improvement vouchers

MoneySavingExpert also revealed a Click & Collect charge of £1.50 has been introduced for those who like to collect their products in store.

And you could end up spending even more, as if your basket is worth less than £40 for delivery or less than £25 for Click & Collect, you will have to pay a £4 surcharge.

Meanwhile, anyone who gets their groceries delivered from a 'fulfilment centre' will have to pay £5.50 per delivery.

Following the sudden change in policy, MSE have offered some important advice to save some money while shopping at Tesco.

The report states if you have two deliveries a month from Tesco, then it could be worth getting the Delivery Saver option which costs £7.99 a month or £47.94 for a six-month block.

This gives unlimited free delivery and free click & collect if your order is above £40, which would save regular shoppers money.

Ta-ta for now.



It's been a long slog this year, esp with constantly changing Covid news. So I'm about to start my usual summer work-break from social media, MSE, telly etc to tune-out and spend a few wks with Mrs & Mini MSE (& maybe the odd round of golf).



Have a lovely summer — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Martin recently announced he is taking a break from social media after a summer of giving the UK crucial coronavirus advice.

Taking to Twitter at the beginning of the month, he told his 1million followers: “Ta-ta for now.

“It's been a long slog this year, esp with constantly changing Covid news. So I'm about to start my usual summer work-break from social media, MSE, telly etc to tune-out and spend a few wks with Mrs & Mini MSE (& maybe the odd round of golf).”

He signed off: “Have a lovely summer.”

Now Read: Martin Lewis reveals top tips for saving money and keeping cool during the heatwave