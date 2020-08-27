Coronavirus in Portugal: Do you have to quarantine and Covid-19 cases in Portugal

27 August 2020, 11:05

Coronavirus in Portugal: Do you have to quarantine? What are the rules?
Coronavirus in Portugal: Do you have to quarantine? What are the rules? Picture: PA

Holidays in Portugal are back on the rise following coronavirus but is it on the UK quarantine list? Are what are the cases like? Here’s what you need to know.

Coronavirus in Portugal has kept the country and it’s borders shut up until August 2020 when they officially become one of the UK’s airbridges again.

Just as France, Spain and Croatia were added to the UK quarantine list - Portugal has opened for holidays from the UK once more.

So what are the coronavirus cases like in Portugal? Do you have to quarantine from Portugal? And is it safe to book holidays and flights?

Canaries coronavirus: When will the Canary Islands come off UK quarantine list?

Here’s the latest coronavirus news:

Portugal have come off the lockdown and quarantine list in August 2020
Portugal have come off the lockdown and quarantine list in August 2020. Picture: PA

Is Portugal on the UK quarantine list?

Having just allowed tourists back into he country, it is currently safe to fly to Portugal and not self-isolate for 14 days once you’re home.

However, it is always recommended you keep an eye on the government’s advice as this can change quickly.

What are Portugal’s coronavirus cases like?

Portugal’s Covid-19 cases are on the decrease after remaining in lockdown to tourism over the early and mid summer.

As of August 23, they had just 123 new cases.

Portugal is set to become a late summer holiday hotspot following coronavirus pandemic
Portugal is set to become a late summer holiday hotspot following coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Can you book flights and holidays to Portugal? What are their coronavirus rules?

Yes! You can now safely and happily book some late summer trips to Portugal where you’ll still be able to enjoy some warm weather.

Coronavirus rules in Portugal include keeping a two meter distance, face masks to be worn in enclosed public spaces and travel is advised against during peak times.

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

