Baby born during the coronavirus pandemic is named 'Sanitiser'

A couple have named their baby 'Sanitiser' (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The parents said: "Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was sanitiser that saved them"

Parents of a baby born during the coronavirus crisis have named their child 'Sanitiser' to act as a reminder of the safety measures of the pandemic.

Read more: Government's new ‘Stay At Home’ photo sparks confusion over mystery 'extra arm'

A couple from India said they chose the name because the disinfectant has the potential to fight against Covid-19, and they revealed that medical staff smiled when they told them their chosen moniker.

Other babies born during lockdown have been named 'Covid' and 'Corona' (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dad Omvir Singh, from Saharanpur in India, said, according to Kidspot: "Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was sanitiser that saved them.

"Everyone is fighting against this virus, from our prime minister to ordinary people. This is our contribution."

Read more: Government reveals full list of key workers who will be tested for coronavirus

The couple aren't the first to name their baby with pandemic-themed names - a pair of twins born in lockdown were recently named 'Covid' and 'Corona'.

The parents said that medics smiled when they told them their name choice (stock image). Picture: Getty

Their mother Preeti Verma said: "Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits.

"Thus, we thought about these names."

The UK government extended the coronavirus lockdown for a further three weeks last Thursday. You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

NOW READ:

Doctor says 'sit next to people you hate' to prevent coronavirus spread at work