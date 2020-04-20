Baby born during the coronavirus pandemic is named 'Sanitiser'

20 April 2020, 10:35 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 11:05

A couple have named their baby 'Sanitiser' (stock images)
A couple have named their baby 'Sanitiser' (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The parents said: "Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was sanitiser that saved them"

Parents of a baby born during the coronavirus crisis have named their child 'Sanitiser' to act as a reminder of the safety measures of the pandemic.

Read more: Government's new ‘Stay At Home’ photo sparks confusion over mystery 'extra arm'

A couple from India said they chose the name because the disinfectant has the potential to fight against Covid-19, and they revealed that medical staff smiled when they told them their chosen moniker.

Other babies born during lockdown have been named 'Covid' and 'Corona' (stock image)
Other babies born during lockdown have been named 'Covid' and 'Corona' (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dad Omvir Singh, from Saharanpur in India, said, according to Kidspot: "Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was sanitiser that saved them.

"Everyone is fighting against this virus, from our prime minister to ordinary people. This is our contribution."

Read more: Government reveals full list of key workers who will be tested for coronavirus

The couple aren't the first to name their baby with pandemic-themed names - a pair of twins born in lockdown were recently named 'Covid' and 'Corona'.

The parents said that medics smiled when they told them their name choice (stock image)
The parents said that medics smiled when they told them their name choice (stock image). Picture: Getty

Their mother Preeti Verma said: "Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits.

"Thus, we thought about these names."

The UK government extended the coronavirus lockdown for a further three weeks last Thursday. You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

NOW READ:

Doctor says 'sit next to people you hate' to prevent coronavirus spread at work

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Branson warns airlines will collapseCoronavirus: Branson warns airlines will collapse without government cash

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have told four UK tabloids they will no longer be cooperating with them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blacklist four UK tabloids in new letter sent to publications

Royals

Coronavirus: Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of collapse

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Too Hot To Handle

What is 'Too Hot To Handle' and how does the new Netflix dating show work?

TV & Movies

You can make a perfect Happy Meal from home

McDonalds reveal template for Happy Meal boxes so you can recreate them at home

Food & Health

You can buy a 40,000 piece Disney puzzle

You can now get a 40,000 piece Disney puzzle that's perfect for lockdown

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress today is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £260 buttoned dress from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

There is confusion over 10 Downing Street's new photo

Government's new ‘Stay At Home’ photo sparks confusion over mystery 'extra arm'

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has reportedly left his family home after coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield 'moves out of £2million family home' after coming out as gay

Celebrities