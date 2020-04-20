Government's new ‘Stay At Home’ photo sparks confusion over mystery 'extra arm'

A confusing 'extra arm' has been spotted in a recent government graphic which urges people to stay home.

After the UK’s lockdown was extended until May, the government has released a string of important messages urging people to stay at home to help the fight against coronavirus.

However, one particular campaign image shared by the Prime Minister over the weekend baffled some social media users.

The photo, posted by Twitter account @10DowningStreet, shows two women sharing a bowl of popcorn on the sofa with their dog, next to the poignant message 'For staying safe there's no place like home'.

The caption reads: “Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.”

But the Tweet was soon flooded with comments about the weirdly-positioned ‘third arm’ resting below the dog’s head.

On closer inspection, the ‘black’ sleeve seems to be a shadow cast by the couple's dog, and the arm actually belongs to the blonde woman in a beige jumper, who has her hand around her partner’s leg.

One asked: "This picture is weird - what’s happening below the bowl and whose hand is emerging from the dog?"

Another asked: "Where is the black sleeved arm coming from???"

While a third joked: "Hundreds of Britons stayed home figuring out whose arm was whose. Good strategy."

However, many were quick to point out the illusion, with one explaining: "Why are people in the replies struggling with this.

"They each have one hand on the bowl, the mystery arm is the left hand of the woman in the beige top, you can see the edge of her beige sleeve in the shadow if you zoom in (it’s not a black sleeve)."

Another added: "It’s not photoshop, the girl with the blonde hair has got long arms - her sleeve is in the shadow so it looks dark!"

This comes after the UK government announced Brits would be facing lockdown until at least May 7th to help save lives and protect the NHS.

The government's official advice for staying at home:

Stay at home.

- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

- Wash your hands as soon as you get home

