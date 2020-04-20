UK weather: Britain to be ‘hotter than Ibiza’ this week as temperatures hit 24C

Britain will see temperatures soar this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has predicted a scorching week ahead, with temperatures 10C above average.

It could be time to get the paddling pool out, as the UK is set to sizzle this week, with temperatures reaching 24C in some places.

While the country remains on lockdown until at least early May, the Met Office is predicting long, sunny spells and dry skies, peaking on Thursday.

As a “high pressure bubble” pushes its way across the country, temperatures will nudge 20C on Monday, making in the perfect weather for sitting in the garden or going for your daily walk.

Things will continue to heat up as the week goes on, and the mercury should reach 23C by Thursday, which is almost 10C above average for the time of year.

You can enjoy a bike ride in the sun. Picture: Getty Images

With islands in Europe, such as Ibiza and Crete, seeing 19C-20C this week, Brits will be basking in glorious sunshine.

BBC meteorologist Chris Fawkes said London will see the best of the weather with 23-24C on Thursday, while other cities such as Birmingham, Cardiff and Liverpool will also hit the 20s.

He said: “That's warmer than it often is in July, so we are doing pretty well as far as those temperatures go."

Although the temperatures will likely stay high on Friday, unfortunately, it looks like things will change over the weekend as areas of low pressure move closer to the UK.

Chris continued: "It's probably going to stay dry for the most part on Friday, perhaps even into the weekend.

"But there's a tendency as we head into the weekend for there being a little bit more in the way of cloud and there could be a few showers.”

It’s already proving a hot month, with temperatures currently sitting at 2.4C above the 11.5C average for April.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster from The Weather Outlook, told The Express: “The hottest April since records began is on the cards in central England.

“It’s an awesome April, with temperatures over 10C above average at times, and 21-23C sunshine expected at times this week.”

