Boris Johnson announcement today: When is the Prime Minister's next speech?

Is Boris Johnson addressing the nation today? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Will Boris Johnson be making an announcement today amid reports of a national lockdown?

Boris Johnson could make an announcement from today regarding plans for stricter COVID measures across England.

But has a speech been confirmed, and if so what time is it?

There is speculation England could be heading back into lockdown following a rise in COVID cases. Picture: PA

Is Boris Johnson making an announcement today?

At the moment, there is no confirmed announcement coming from the Prime Minister today, January 4.

However, Mr Johnson has said in an interview that there is "no question" the Government will be announcing stricter measures.

He said this will happen "in due course".

At the moment, it is anyone's guess when it will be, but there is expected to be an address at some point this week.

Boris Johnson said there is "no question" the Government will be announcing stricter measures. Picture: Getty

Is Boris Johnson going to announce another lockdown?

After the UK recored over 50,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, there is speculation England could be heading into another lockdown.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by the Government yet.

At the moment, most of England are in tier 4, which bans mixing between households and has forced pubs, salons and restaurants to shut.

Non-essential shops have also been ordered to close in all tier 4 areas.

Matt Hancock fuelled reports of another national lockdown today after he refused to rule it out during an interview.

Talking to the ITV's Good Morning Britain, the Health Secretary said "we don't rule anything out”, before adding: "we are prepared to move quickly and take whatever action is necessary."

