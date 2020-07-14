Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

14 July 2020, 13:02

Do children also have to wear face coverings in shops?
Do children also have to wear face coverings in shops? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

People in England will be required to wear face coverings in shops from July 24, but what about children?

England have joined Scotland in a new policy on face coverings this week.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings while in shops from July 10, and now England are following in her steps.

From July 24, people will be expected to wear a face mask or covering when out at the supermarket, or enjoying some retail therapy.

But what about children, will they need to wear masks too?

READ MORE: Shop workers, cleaners and taxi drivers without symptoms to be given coronavirus tests

Children under 11 do not need to wear masks while shopping
Children under 11 do not need to wear masks while shopping. Picture: Getty

Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

The new policy on face coverings does not include children under 11.

This age bracket is exempt from wearing face coverings, alongside people with certain medical conditions.

When does the new face covering rule start?

The Government's new policy on face coverings will start from July 24.

From this date, everyone – except those who are exempt – will be required to wear a face mask or covering when shopping in any store.

People not complying with the rules will face a potential fine of £100, which can be dropped to £50 if paid within 14 days.

READ MORE: Face masks mandatory in UK shops: When does it start and who is exempt?

