Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

By Alice Dear

People in England will be required to wear face coverings in shops from July 24, but what about children?

England have joined Scotland in a new policy on face coverings this week.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made it mandatory for people to wear face coverings while in shops from July 10, and now England are following in her steps.

From July 24, people will be expected to wear a face mask or covering when out at the supermarket, or enjoying some retail therapy.

But what about children, will they need to wear masks too?

Children under 11 do not need to wear masks while shopping. Picture: Getty

The new policy on face coverings does not include children under 11.

This age bracket is exempt from wearing face coverings, alongside people with certain medical conditions.

When does the new face covering rule start?

The Government's new policy on face coverings will start from July 24.

From this date, everyone – except those who are exempt – will be required to wear a face mask or covering when shopping in any store.

People not complying with the rules will face a potential fine of £100, which can be dropped to £50 if paid within 14 days.

