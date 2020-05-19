Can I still get a divorce during lockdown and how does it work?

This is how the divorce process has changed in lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Whether you've decided to divorce recently, or planned to go ahead with it before lockdown, here's everything you need to know.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire UK on pause, with lockdown causing closures of many companies, including solicitors across the nation.

This has left some people who are trying to get a divorce put through left confused over whether they can proceed or not.

READ MORE: Woman demonstrates how you can make a face covering with just one sock

Whether you've been planning to get divorced for some time now, or if the decision is new, here's everything you need to know about getting divorced during lockdown:

Divorce hearings can now happen online during the pandemic. Picture: Getty

Can I still get divorced in lockdown and how will it work?

Yes, you can still continue with a divorce in lockdown.

A lot of legal professionals are operating as normal, but having meetings and hearings over conference calls instead of face-to-face.

While the some courts aren't open to the public, they are still running, Ann Robinson – head of family law at Blacks Solicitors – told Metro.co.uk.

She explained: "Most solicitors have embraced technology over recent years and are doing even more so now.

"It’s common for cases to progress via email in preference to post as this is quicker, but every client is treated individually and traditional methods of communication are still available if people don’t have access to a computer."

Experts say if you're sure you want a divorce, you should proceed with the process in lockdown. Picture: Getty

Although divorces are still possible during the lockdown, there are some delays with paperwork due to the pandemic, which is something to be mindful of.

Zahra Pabani, a family law partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell, told Metro.co.uk that people who are certain they want a divorce should not delay the process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "If you’re sure about wanting to get a divorce, my advice would be not to wait as the backlog in the courts after the crisis has passed will be immense.

"It’s better to get the process going sooner rather than later."

READ MORE: Midwife reveals what pregnant women should expect giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic