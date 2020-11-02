Are driving lessons allowed in second lockdown?

Can driving tests and lessons continue through second lockdown? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Can driving lessons and driving tests continue as England head into a second lockdown?

Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that England will be entering into a second lockdown.

The new restrictions will start from Thursday, November 5, and are set to last until December 2.

The new lockdown rules are bound to disrupt many people's plans leading up the Christmas, including people taking driving lessons and hoping to take their tests soon.

But what are the rules on driving tests and lessons during second lockdown?

The Government guidelines are not yet clear. Picture: Getty

Are driving lessons allowed in second lockdown?

At the moment, the Government have not yet confirmed whether driving lessons and tests can continue into second lockdown.

However, earlier in the year during the first lockdown period, both tests and driving lessons were suspended for everyone but key workers who needed to be able to drive.

The latest rules that come into place on November 5 state that only people from the same household or support bubble can travel together in a vehicle.

But, unless your driving instructor lives with you, the rules are still unclear.

The GOV.UK website says: "You should wear a face covering in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people outside your household or support bubble. Take care to use face coverings properly."

Of course, that doesn't specifically mention driving tests and lessons.

Wales, who are currently in a firebreak two-week lockdown have suspended all tests and lessons for the time being, something England might choose to do as well.

