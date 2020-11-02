Are hotels closing in England under second lockdown?

There is updated guidance for hotels in England. Picture: Getty Images

Will hotels stay open during the second lockdown and can I still go on holiday?

Boris Johnson announced at the weekend that England would be going back into a national lockdown.

This means all ‘non essential’ shops will be forced to close from Thursday until at least December 2.

The hospitality sector has also been forced to shut its doors, including pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities such as gyms and cinemas.

But will hotels have to close? Here’s what we know…

Will hotels close in the second lockdown?

The Government has released some guidance on hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown on October 31. Picture: PA Images

Under the new national lockdown, hotels will be allowed to stay open for people who need to use accommodation away from home for limited reasons.

Government guidance states: “Hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes and for a limited number of other exemptions which will be set out in law.”

Can you go on holiday during lockdown?

Nobody should go on holiday during the national lockdown.

People in England should only leave their homes for essential reasons which include:

For education;

For work, say if you cannot work from home;

For exercise and recreation outdoors, with your household or on your own with one person from another household;

For medical reasons, appointments and to escape injury or harm;

To shop for food and essentials;

And to provide care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer.

Speaking at a press conference at No10 Downing Street on Saturday, Boris Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "From Thursday, until the start of December, you must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

