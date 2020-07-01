England's 36 other coronavirus hotspots that are at risk of local lockdown
1 July 2020, 11:47 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 12:49
This week, the Government announced Leicester will become the first area in the UK to go into local lockdown, but who could be next?
Health secretary Matt Hancock announced in the House of Commons on Monday that due to a spike in COVID-19 in Leicester, the area would be going on a local lockdown.
Leicester and Leicestershire was told to close non-essential shops as well as schools, as they will not be progressing to the next steps in the lockdown easing.
This decision was made to stop the spread of the virus in the area, as cases started to soar.
But where else in England could also face local lockdown?
It has been found that new cases of COVID-19 are rising in 36 other areas in England, which could lead to other cities or counties being locked down.
While there is no confirmed information that any of these areas will suffer a local lockdown, the Government's control over smaller outbreaks of the virus across the UK has been dubbed the 'whack-a-mole' strategy.
According to Metro.co.uk, the 36 areas at risk of local lockdown due to cases of COVID-19 on the rise are:
1. Barking and Dagenham
2. Brent
3. Derbyshire
4. Doncaster
5. Ealing
6. Enfield
7. Gateshead
8. Gloucestershire
9. Hammersmith & Fulham
10. Haringey
11. Harrow
12. Havering
13. Hounslow
14. Isle of Wight
15. Kensington & Chelsea
16. Leicester
17. Medway
18. Milton Keynes
19. Plymouth
20. Portsmouth
21. Redbridge
22. Redcar & Cleveland
23. Richmond upon Thames
24. Sandwell
25. Slough
26. Suffolk
27. Sunderland
28. Tower Hamlets
29. Wakefield
30. Walsall
31. Wandsworth
32. Westminster
33. Wigan
34. Wiltshire
35. Windsor & Maidenhead
36. York
