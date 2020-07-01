England's 36 other coronavirus hotspots that are at risk of local lockdown

1 July 2020, 11:47 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 12:49

Local lockdown could face other areas in England
Local lockdown could face other areas in England. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This week, the Government announced Leicester will become the first area in the UK to go into local lockdown, but who could be next?

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced in the House of Commons on Monday that due to a spike in COVID-19 in Leicester, the area would be going on a local lockdown.

Leicester and Leicestershire was told to close non-essential shops as well as schools, as they will not be progressing to the next steps in the lockdown easing.

This decision was made to stop the spread of the virus in the area, as cases started to soar.

But where else in England could also face local lockdown?

Matt Hancock announced Leicester would be going into a local lockdown this week
Matt Hancock announced Leicester would be going into a local lockdown this week. Picture: PA

It has been found that new cases of COVID-19 are rising in 36 other areas in England, which could lead to other cities or counties being locked down.

While there is no confirmed information that any of these areas will suffer a local lockdown, the Government's control over smaller outbreaks of the virus across the UK has been dubbed the 'whack-a-mole' strategy.

There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in 36 areas across the UK
There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in 36 areas across the UK. Picture: Getty

According to Metro.co.uk, the 36 areas at risk of local lockdown due to cases of COVID-19 on the rise are:

1. Barking and Dagenham

2. Brent

3. Derbyshire

4. Doncaster

5. Ealing

6. Enfield

7. Gateshead

8. Gloucestershire

9. Hammersmith & Fulham

10. Haringey

11. Harrow

12. Havering

13. Hounslow

14. Isle of Wight

15. Kensington & Chelsea

16. Leicester

17. Medway

18. Milton Keynes

19. Plymouth

20. Portsmouth

21. Redbridge

22. Redcar & Cleveland

23. Richmond upon Thames

24. Sandwell

25. Slough

26. Suffolk

27. Sunderland

28. Tower Hamlets

29. Wakefield

30. Walsall

31. Wandsworth

32. Westminster

33. Wigan

34. Wiltshire

35. Windsor & Maidenhead

36. York

