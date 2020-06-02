Hairdresser goes viral after sharing genius hack to stop face masks hurting ears

One woman has shared a genius hack to stop your face coverings from hurting your ears. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Olivia Smalley

By Alice Dear

You'll only need two clips to stop your ears from hurting, and it looks seriously cute.

As many people across the world continue to wear face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people have been complaining of the pain some can cause behind the ears.

But one woman has shared a genius hack of how to stop your mask from rubbing on the backs of your ears, allowing you to wear it longer and more comfortably.

Olivia Smalley, also known as 'Queen of hair hacks', shared her tip on Instagram this week, and people are obsessed.

Sharing a video on her social media page, Olivia used two pearl clips to take the elastic strain off the ears, and instead clip it into the ear.

Not only will the hack allow you to wear your mask more comfortably, but you can also use any clips you like to create a fashionable look.

The hairdresser used a pearl clip to bring the mask strings back from the ears. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Smalley

Sharing the video, Olivia wrote: "Mask Hack. Ears hurt? Grab a clip to hold back mask. And not to mention it looks so cute."

People have been left thanking the hair hack Queen for the tip, with one commenting: "Functional and Cuteeeee. Thank you for sharing."

Another wrote: "Omg! So smart and SO CUTE! Love this hack", while a third added: "Super brilliant and SO CUTE."

