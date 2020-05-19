Brits 'could face up to £10,000 fines' for breaking 14-day quarantine rule when returning from abroad

The government is expected to announce new coronavirus travel guidance later this week.

Brits who break the proposed 14-day quarantine rule when returning to the UK from abroad could face hefty fines, say reports.

Government ministers are said to be considering bringing in penalties of up to £10,000 for rules flouters, under emergency laws to be enacted to prevent a second outbreak of coronavirus.

It has been reported by the Telegraph that fines could start from £1,000 and reach 'five figures'.

A Whitehall source told the paper: "We want to send a very clear message to discourage people from breaching quarantine."

Travellers coming from areas like Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey would not fall under this rule.

In addition, a 'very limited' group of up to 30 professions would be exempt, including lorry drivers bringing supplies to the country, and other jobs like diplomats and defence personnel, according to the report.

This comes as ministers are preparing to unveil a travel guidelines that could detail Brits could travel to 'low risk' coronavirus areas this summer.

Those who arrive in the UK could be asked to quarantine for 14 days from June.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "The final details of the quarantine scheme will be released soon, coming in early next month."

He also added: "It is the case that we would indeed consider further improvements for example, things like air bridges, enabling people from other areas and countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of growth virus infection, to come into the country.

