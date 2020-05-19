UK weather: Brits to bask in 28C highs this week as heatwave sweeps the country

A heatwave looks set to arrive in the UK this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: a heatwave looks set to settle in the UK from today, before being replaced by thunderstorms later this week.

It might be time to dig out those garden chairs, because the highest temperatures of the year so far look set to arrive in some parts of the UK this week.

Highs of 25C are expected today (Tuesday 19 May), while Wednesday's temperature could reach up to 28C in some places. This would beat the 26.6C temperature recorded in Cornwall on Good Friday, marking it the hottest day of the year so far.

London and the East of England look set to experience the highest temperatures, while some northern areas of Scotland will reach 17C.

Time to dig out that paddling pool? Picture: Getty

This comes after temperatures hit 24.2C in some parts of the south east of the country yesterday, making Britain hotter than California in some areas.

The good weather isn't expected to stick around, though, as thunderstorms have been predicted to strike early on Thursday morning.

A Met Office forecaster told the Evening Standard: "On Thursday there will be a bit of a thundery breakdown moving in from the west.

"Showers can be expected from the word go and then some heavy thunderstorms breaking out across eastern UK, with frequent lightning.

"We haven’t put out a warning yet but we are looking closely because many people could see some quite lively weather.

"The frontal system will engage with the heat and that’s what will help trigger the real big thunderstorms, as the two air masses collide."

Highs of 28C are expected tomorrow (20 May). Picture: Getty

The UK is currently in lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus, but current government guidelines states that Brits are allowed unlimited outdoor exercise per day.

