Aldi launches new Harry Potter range complete with wands, bedding and an invisibility cloak

Aldi's new Harry Potter range. Picture: Aldi/Getty Images

Aldi has revealed its Harry Potter range which includes bedding and soft toys.

Harry Potter fans rejoice, because Aldi is releasing a brand new range of merchandise as part of its Specialbuys series.

Hogwarts fanatics will be able to get their hands on everything from the JK Rowling books, to stuffed toys of the characters, as well as an invisibility cloak.

The iconic cloak - costing £27.99 - will allow potterheads to recreate some of their favourite scenes by downloading the Wow! Stuff app on their smartphone.

After setting up the app’s camera using the tripod included, you can then watch yourself magically "disappear" in seconds.

The Harry Potter invisibility cloak. Picture: Aldi

JK Rowling's full collection is available at Aldi. Picture: Aldi

And no aspiring wizard is ready to take on ‘He Who Shall Not Be Named’ without a wand - and Aldi’s Light Painting Wand costs just £12.99.

You can complete your collection with your very own golden snitch, which costs £12.99 and flaps its wings like the real thing.

The range also includes a £4.99 Harry Potter Colouring Book for all those mini fans, as well as a Harry Potter Scratch Magic Book, £4.99 and Harry Potter MYO House Scarf, £3.99.

A Dobby stuffed toy is available from Aldi. Picture: Aldi

You can get Harry Potter bedding from Aldi. Picture: Aldi

Elsewhere, you can get your hands on Harry Potter themed soft plush toys for just £5.99, as well as the historic LEGO® Hogwarts™ Great Hall (£74.99).

This comes complete with the mystical moving staircase, 10 LEGO® Harry Potter minifigures, as well as the infamous Sorting Hat.

Harry Potter Double/Single Duvet sets £14.99/£12.99 are also sure to be best sellers, as well as a range of Harry Potter Cushions, £4.99.

While the new range isn’t available in stores and online until May 24, you can pre-order all the items now.

If these products have got you excited, you might be interested in taking part in a brand new Harry Potter themed escape room.

The project, made by Peters Township Public Library in Pennsylvania, blends Harry Potter trivia with the ultimate problem-solving skills.

And while escape rooms are usually played with a group of friends in various locations, this Hogwarts inspired version is totally digital, meaning you can play along from the comfort of your own home.

The website states: "You can compete against friends and try it multiple times. Just make sure you have fun!"

