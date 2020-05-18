Robbie Williams set to reunite with Take That for online lockdown concert

Take That is reforming again for Meerkat Music. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Robbie Williams will be joining Take That to support music charities during lockdown.

It’s incredible news for Take That fans, as Robbie Williams will reunite with the band for an extra special lockdown concert.

Linking up from the comfort of his own home, singer Robbie, 46, will join Gary Barlow, 49, Mark Owen, 48, and Howard Donald, 52, to perform the virtual gig almost thirty years after the release of their first album.

The boys will be singing some of their classic hits in the very first Meerkat Music show, courtesy of our friends at Compare the Market.

The money raised from the concert will go towards supporting creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, as well as Crew Nation, which supports concert crews across the world during the pandemic.

Meerkat Music will kick off on Friday 29th May at 8pm on the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

Read More: Robbie Williams excites fans after revealing there will be a Take That reunion in five years

Take That told The Sun: “This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance! It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

“We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts.”

Speaking about reuniting with his old friends, Robbie added: “I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it’s always a pleasure.

Read More: Robbie Williams fights back tears as he reunites with family after three weeks in self-isolation

“Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation are both such brilliant charities and I’m thrilled to be supporting them around this show.

“If we can’t go to the stadium…we’ll bring the stadium to us.”

Robbie quit Take That in 1995, five years after the group was formed, with the rest of the boys going their separate ways the following year.

Take That formed in 1990. Picture: PA Images

The band reformed without Robbie in 2005 while he pursued his solo career, but they last performed together back in 2018 on The X Factor.

Fifth member of Take That, Jason Orange will not be joining the online concert after he quit the band back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gary and Robbie recently came together for a duet from their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The singers performed their single Shame, with Gary captioning the Instagram post: “Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one. Yes the dynamic duo return.

“Thank you @robbiewilliams for taking the time to be part of this. Big hugs (virtually of course) #thecroonersessions.”

Now Read: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a fourth child via the same surrogate that carried daughter Coco