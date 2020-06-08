What are the rules on funerals during UK lockdown?

Funerals are still allowed to take place under UK lockdown, but they are subject to restrictions.

The UK was put into lockdown on 23 March, with restrictions on funerals being implemented at this time.

The government announced that - while funerals will still be allowed during this time - they will be subject to strict guidelines to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

How many people can go to a funeral?

Funerals may go ahead, but the number of people permitted to attend are limited.

The gov.uk website states that, alongside the Funeral Director, Chapel Attendant, and funeral staff, only the following should attend:

- members of the person’s household

- close family members

- or if the above are unable to attend, close friends

- attendance of a celebrant of choice, should the bereaved request this

What are the rules on funerals in the UK?

The guidance also states: "Mourners should also follow the advice on social distancing when travelling to and from the funeral gathering.

"Mourners who are self-isolating for 14 days due to someone in their household being unwell with symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) but are not symptomatic themselves should be facilitated to attend the funeral in person should they wish to do so, with processes put in place to minimise the risk of transmission.

"Mourners who are clinically vulnerable or in a shielded group should also be facilitated to attend, with processes put in place to minimise the risk of transmission

"Any mourner who is showing coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms (a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of, or change in, their normal sense of taste or smell) should not attend the funeral as they pose a risk to others; remote participation should be considered".

