How long will the Leicester lockdown last and what are the rules?

Leicester was the first UK city to be put under local lockdown. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Leicester became the first area in the UK to be put into local lockdown last week.

On 29 June, it was announced that Leicester would be be placed under strict lockdown measures after a spike of coronavirus cases in the area.

As part of the government's 'Whack-A-Mole' strategy, shutdown rules can be reimposed in areas that see an increase in the Covid-19 infection rate - and Leicester is the first of these.

Announcing the plans in the House of Commons on Monday of last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary, and having discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we've made some difficult but important decisions.

"We've decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close."

He added: "As children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout."

Leicester has seen a spike of coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

When will the Leicester lockdown end?

On 7 July, Matt Hancock announced that Leicester would continue to be in lockdown until July 18, when a review will be announced.

When he was asked in the House of Commons when restrictions would be lifted, the Health Secretary said: "He asks rightly about the process needed to bring Leicester out of lockdown and bring it back to the level of freedom that’s enjoyed in the rest of the country.

"What we said when we took the measures just over a week ago is we needed to say 14 days of data.

"We propose to make announcements on the next steps on the 18th of July.

"If further measures are needed in the meantime to tighten up we would take them immediately."

What are the Leicester lockdown rules?

While the rest of the UK is gradually easing lockdown measures, Leicester reintroduced more stringent rules that include:

- Closing non-essential shops

- Closing schools (except for the kids of key workers)

- Residents being told to stay at home as much as possible

- Banning non-essential travel in and out of the area

- Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers not being allowed to reopen on July 4

When announcing the lockdown, Mr Hancock also said: "Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on July 6 can not now take place in Leicester.

"We recommend to people in Leicester stay at home as much as you can, and we recommend against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester."

"The more people that follow the rules, the quicker we will get hold of this virus and get Leicester back to normal."

Matt Hancock announced that Leicester would be resuming lockdown measures last week. Picture: PA

