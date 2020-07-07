Travel expert issues warning to Brits booking Spain holidays this year

Demand for Spanish holidays is set to surge in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Brits will be allowed to travel to Spain without having to quarantine for two-weeks when arriving home this summer.

A travel expert has issued a warning to Brits hoping to travel to Spain this summer, revealing that a surge in demand is likely to see prices skyrocket.

Last week, the government revealed the countries that people can travel to without having to quarantine for two weeks on their return - and Spain was among Italy, France and Greece on the list.

Demand for Spanish holidays is set to surge. Picture: PA

Many are holiday-makers are now planning trips to these 'air-bridge' countries - and TravelSupermarket has said demand for Spain has surged over the past two weeks.

According to the Mirror, demand for July getaways rose by almost 10 per cent in the week beginning June 15, and 17 per cent in the week beginning June 22.

Many Brits are planning to head to Spain for a getaway this summer. Picture: PA

A travel expert has warned that this demand could see a spike in prices for these getaways.

Paul Charles, of The PC Agency, has said that most airline pricing is down to an algorithm, which will see prices soar when demand is high.

He told the Mail on Sunday: "We have already seen the price of villas shooting up quickly, as people want space and privacy'.

"There is a lot less supply for this. Airlines will be raising their prices as demand goes up.

"They are currently offering a raft of cheap deals to encourage people to travel because confidence needs boosting.

Brits will be able to travel to Spain without having to quarantine when they arrive home. Picture: PA

"But as more people start to book and confidence builds those prices will start to go up."

Speaking about the air-bridge list last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News: "It's really important we’ve done this in an incredibly cautious way.

"This is very carefully worked out list, worked out with various people, including the chief medical officer, Public Health England, and the joint bio security centre who have been studying this to see which countries would be safe and that’s how the list has been drawn up."

