Airbnb reveals the most popular 'staycation' destinations for 2020

The most popular 'staycation' destinations have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

Airbnb have revealed the most popular UK destinations for 2020 staycations.

As lockdown is gradually eased, many Brits will be trading their usual holiday abroad for a UK trip this year - and Airbnb have revealed the most popular 'staycation' destinations.

Unsurprisingly, the most sought-after spots are countryside locations - with Warton, Lancashire, topping the list, followed by Duns in Scotland.

Read more: Friends reunion will start filming next month with 'strict rules' in place for stars

The top 10 most popular 'staycation' destinations are as follows:

1) Warton, Lancashire

2) Duns, Scotland

3) Snettisham, Norfolk

4) Glastonbury, Somerset

5) Rothbury, Northumberland

6) Chapel Saint Leonards, Lincolnshire

7) Ross on Wye, Herefordshire

8) Leiston, Suffolk

9) Pickering, Yorkshire

10) Guildford, Surrey









Glastonbury has proved a popular choice after the cancellation of this year's festival (stock image). Picture: Getty

An Airbnb spokesperson said: "The easing of government restrictions is good news not only for those keen to explore and stay beyond their own four walls again, but also for the hospitality industry and Airbnb hosts who depend on the income from hosting on our platform.

Read more: Ofsted to resume school inspections in September 'to reassure parents it's safe for kids to return'

"In the last week we’ve seen a significant spike in demand as travel becomes a reality again, with our trending destinations showing people are keen to explore the many interesting towns and rural areas the nation has to offer, providing a welcome boost to local businesses.

Rothbury in Northumberland comes in at number five (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The safety of guests and hosts is our key priority and we have introduced comprehensive guidelines for cleaning and home sanitization to do our bit to help people travel with peace of mind."

And Martin Swarfield, a host in Glastonbury, added, according to Metro.co.uk: "The reopening of the UK holiday sector is great news and a welcome relief to us here in Somerset and we’re looking forward to a vintage British summer.

"Last week’s announcement has led to us seeing a significant increase in both enquiries and bookings for July and August – something that is very welcome and we hope replicated throughout the Airbnb community and that UK staycations will be a welcome boost to local economies."

NOW READ:

Government urged to consider £500 voucher for every UK adult to help high streets