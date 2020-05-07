Ikea 'planning to reopen all 22 UK stores' in 'less than two weeks'

Ikea stores are reportedly planning how they will reopen their 22 UK stores. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

People could be back to shopping at Ikea very soon, it has been reported.

Just less than two months after all UK Ikea stores closed their doors, it has been reported the Swedish furniture chain may be reopening soon.

New reports, from the Mail Online, have claimed the brand is planning to reopen all 22 of their UK branches in less than two weeks.

Ikea stores shut their doors on March 20, just before the UK lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ikea will reportedly reopen stores on May 18. Picture: PA

Since then, customers have been able to shop online but not in stores as social distancing rules still apply.

It has been reported Ikea are planning on their UK stores to reopen on May 18, although this has not been confirmed by them.

A source told the Mail Online: "The objective is to open from May 18, though there is anxiety about how it can be managed.

"Hygiene is paramount and we need to be 100 per cent certain we can clean systematically throughout the day."

Ikea shut stores on May 20, just before the UK went into lockdown. Picture: PA

However, an Ikea spokesperson told The Sun: “For now, all our stores across the UK and Ireland remain closed.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to our stores and will only do so as the situation allows, in line with government guidance.

"As a responsible company we are making extensive plans, and adopting even further enhanced safety measures, so that when we do reopen, our customers and co-workers feel safe and comfortable in our stores.

"The health and safety of our customers, co-workers and suppliers remains our highest priority.”

