New activities we could be doing next week if Boris Johnson eases lockdown

The activities Brits might be able to do if lockdown is eased on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

The lockdown could be eased after this weekend, with Boris Johnson reviewing the social distancing rules in place.

While Brits are currently being urged to stay at home unless it is ‘essential’ to leave, the Prime Minister is set to reveal his plans to reopen the country on Sunday.

Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ will aim to get things back to normal in stages over the next six months, with some happening as early as Monday.

“We want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday,” Mr Johnson said.

"It would be a good thing if the people had an idea of what's coming the following day, that's why I think Sunday - the weekend - is the best time to do it."

Boris Johnson is working on a road map to reopen the economy in Britain. Picture: PA Images

While pubs, restaurants and gyms aren't expected to open until later this year, it’s thought people might now be allowed to exercise for as long as they want from next week.

This means the current hour limit will be scrapped, making way for picnics, sunbathing and long walks in the countryside.

The government is also expected to change the rules so that people will be able to leave their houses repeatedly in a single day, so long as they keep to strict social distancing rules.

According to The Mirror, employees at businesses that have stayed open throughout the lockdown will also be able to return to their workplaces - as long as the company has plans in place and it is safe to do so.

Brits could also be allowed to visit garden centres if they reopen, as well as open air markets, while guidance will be issued surrounding funerals and visiting cemeteries.

This comes as reported emerged that the Government is set to ditch the slogan “Stay Home, Save Lives”, for the new message “Stay Home, Save Lives”.

However, Downing Street has warned easing lockdown will not be a "flick of the switch moment", and will have to be staggered slowly over the rest of the year to stop a second peak of coronavirus.

What Brits could be allowed to do from Monday if lockdown rules are eased:

Exercise outside for an unlimited amount of time

Return to workplaces that have stayed open and it is safe to do so

Visit garden centres if they reopen

Make use of more outdoor spaces such as open-air markets

