Is Blackburn going into lockdown? Local coronavirus lockdown a 'last resort'

21 July 2020, 15:13

A local coronavirus lockdown in Blackburn and Darwin is 'the very last resort', its public health boss has said.

Blackburn has seen a spike of coronavirus cases, which have nearly doubled in the area in the last week.

According to official figures, the Lancashire borough is overtaking Leicester as the UK's coronavirus hot spot - with confirmed cases rising to 123 in the past week, compared with 63 the week before.

Read more: How do I stop my glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask?

Public Health England data has shown that it had 82.6 cases per 100,000 people, in the week to 17 July, according to a report by the BBC.

Blackburn has seen a spike of coronavirus cases
Blackburn has seen a spike of coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

Blackburn with Darwen’s director for public health, Professor Dominic Harrison, has said that he is 'reluctant' for Blackburn go into local lockdown, according to the report.

Cllr Mohammed Khan from Blackburn with Darwen Council said, according to Lancashire Post: "We are in danger of a local lockdown if there continues to be an increase in cases. Nobody wants this. Please, I urge you to follow the guidelines to protect your families, friends and your community."

Read more: Face mask exemption card launched for shoppers to use in supermarkets

Officials have said that local lockdown will be a 'last resort'
Officials have said that local lockdown will be a 'last resort'. Picture: PA

At the time of writing, Leicester is the only UK area to be placed under local lockdown.

Matt Hancock announced the news on 29 June, saying: "Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary, and having discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we've made some difficult but important decisions.

"We've decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close.

"As children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout."

Last week, the Health Secretary announced that some measures would be lifted, and schools and some shops would be allowed to reopen.

NOW READ:

Government to give 900,000 key workers pay rises after coronavirus efforts - including teachers and police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Glass-wears are struggling with fogging issues while wearing face masks

How do I stop my glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask?

Uber battle over drivers' rights reaches Supreme Court

UK & World

Coronavirus: LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic hits demand for hiring

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

One Direction's 10-year anniversary is coming up

Are One Direction getting back together and will they reunite for the 10-year anniversary?
Viewers of the show were sad watching the toddler speak out

Supernanny viewers heartbroken after lonely toddler admits parents are 'too busy' for her
Dr Sarah Jarvis is stepping in for Dr Hilary as he has a break from Good Morning Britain

Who is Good Morning Britain's Dr Sara Jarvis and where is Dr Hilary?
EastEnders is airing a classic episode

EastEnders to re-air iconic Lucy Beale murder twist - with Joy Joyner's awkward live blunder
Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr promises 'something special' for boy, 6, who saved sister from dog attack

Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr promises 'something special' for boy, 6, who saved sister from dog attack
The cast of the parent trap reunited after 22 years

The Parent Trap cast reunite after 20 years with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix

TV & Movies