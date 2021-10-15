Holidaymakers to enjoy cheaper trips as mandatory PCR tests are axed

PCR tests will be replaced with lateral flow tests from October 24. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will no longer need to pay for expensive PCR tests from October 24.

With half-term coming up, many families are hoping to jet off for a little sunshine abroad, and now, they can expect to do it for a cheaper price as the Government announce changes to the travel testing scheme.

From October 24, vaccinated people will no longer be required to pay out for expensive PCR tests, which can cost from £40 to £100.

When returning from abroad, you will still be required to take a Covid-19 test on or by their second day back in the country, however, they can now be lateral flow tests instead of PCR tests.

This applies to people returning from places not on the red list.

Grant Shapps said that 'taking away expensive mandatory PCR testing will boost the travel industry'. Picture: Getty

Travellers won't be able to use lateral flow tests they've picked up at their local pharmacy, however, as these need to be approved and verified.

The Government will be announcing a list of approved providers on their website from October 22.

This news comes just in time for the October half term. Picture: Getty

It is not clear yet how much these lateral flow tests will cost, but they're expected to be significantly cheaper than PCR tests.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on the changes: "We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you’re travelling for work or visiting friends and family.

"Lateral flow tests will be available later this month for those returning from half-term holidays.

"This change to testing is only possible thanks to the incredible progress of our vaccination programme, which means we can safely open up travel as we learn to live with the virus."

The Government will provide holidaymakers with approved lateral flow manufacturers. Picture: Getty

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: "Today’s rule changes will make testing on arrival simpler and cheaper for people across the country who are looking forward to well-earned breaks for this October half-term.

"Taking away expensive mandatory PCR testing will boost the travel industry and is a major step forward in normalising international travel and encouraging people to book holidays with confidence."