Mandatory face masks and working from home could return this winter, government announce

By Polly Foreman

Sajid Javid confirmed today that the government could introduce mandatory face masks and working from home in the future.

Today (Tuesday September 14), the government laid out their Covid-19 winter plan.

Speaking from the House of Commons earlier this afternoon, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the link link between hospitalisations and deaths has weakened significantly since start of pandemic, but added: "We must be vigilant as autumn and winter are favourable conditions for Covid-19 and other seasonal viruses."

Mr Javid revealed that the government have a plan 'A' and 'B' to tackle Covid-19 this winter.

Plan 'A' is a five-step plan involving things like booster jabs and testing, while plan 'B' is a a contingency plan that would only be introduced if the Covid cases rise sufficiently to require it.

As part of plan 'B', the government will not rule out reintroducing mandatory face masks in certain settings, as well as the request for people to work from home if they can.

Mr Javid said: "These measures would be communicating clearly and urgently to the public the need for caution.

"Legally mandating face coverings in certain settings. And whilst we're not going ahead with mandatory vaccine Covid status certification now, we'll be holding that power in reserve.

"As well as these three steps, we continue we consider a further measure of asking people to work from home if they can for a limited time."





Explaining the importance of remaining vigilant this winter, he said: "We must be vigilant as autumn and winter of favourable conditions for Covid-19 and other seasonal viruses.

"Children have returned to school, more people are returning to work. The changing weather means that there will be more people, perhaps spending time indoors, and there's likely to be a lot of non-Covid demand on the NHS including flu or norovirus."