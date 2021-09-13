Council shares photo of giant house spider as it issues advice on how to remove them

Glasgow council have spoken out about spider season. Picture: Glasgow City Council/Getty Images

Glasgow council has given some friendly advice of how to remove spiders from your home.

In case you missed it, spider season is upon us which means you could be seeing a few more of our eight-legged friends.

And now one council has issued some friendly advice about what to do if you come across the creepy crawlies in your home.

Taking to Facebook, Glasgow City Council posted a picture of a giant house spider while warning that autumn would see a surge in the critters.

With Autumn coming you may find giant house spiders in your home! They may be big but are harmless & in fact our... Posted by Glasgow City Council on Saturday, September 11, 2021

A spokesperson wrote alongside it: "With Autumn coming you may find giant house spiders in your home.

"They may be big but are harmless & in fact our friends, so if you find one place a glass over them & slip card underneath outside.

"With great power, comes great responsibility."

People were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Oh no don’t kill them, they get rid of all the awful bugs. I’m scared of them but I wouldn’t kill them.”

Someone else said: “If a spider stays in a corner and doesn’t bother me it can stay if it moves then it gently gets evicted x”.

While a third added: “I had one of these last night run right along my living room floor I was PETRIFIED IT WAS MASSSSIVEEEEEE!!!!!!”

This comes after one expert revealed how to keep spiders out of your home.

George Holland, from Victorian Plumbing, told Northants Live that spiders like hiding out in bathrooms because they like to be near moisture.

He explained: “Supermarkets charge anything from £4 to £11 for ready-made spider repellent.

“Taking two minutes to make your own using a citrus fruit such as lemon is cheaper, efficient, more economical and it makes your bathroom smell amazing.”

You can make your own spider repellent by mixing 20 drops of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle.

He added: “Spray corners of your bathroom or any moist areas that are likely to attract the insects.”

If you’re not keen on the smell of lemons, you can also use essential oils such as tea tree, lavender, peppermint and cinnamon.