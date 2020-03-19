Martin Lewis pledges £1million to small UK charities providing Coronavirus poverty relief

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has vowed to give £1million to small charities supporting the battle against coronavirus.

The Money Saving expert - who regularly appears on This Morning - said he is releasing the huge sum of money from his personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the country.

In a post on his blog, the 47-year-old said: “We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy, businesses, personal finance and way of life. And many of those who normally help society – our charities – are going to face similar pressures right now too.

“To try and help I'm going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK – to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.”

I've put £1million in a fund to provide grants of £5k - £20k to small UK charities who are doing/want to do immediate Coronavirus poverty relief.



Please share to let any charities who may want to apply know.



Full info: https://t.co/Iipgw1MVzv — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 19, 2020

Martin went on to give examples of where the money will be going over the next few weeks, including foodbanks, charities engaged in community aid, financial advice help and more.

The TV star said he has recruited two members of his Money Saving Expert team to review and approve the applications and “ensure help is spread across the UK as best as possible.”

After sharing the news on Twitter, Martin’s followers were quick to praise him, as one replied: “You, sir, are a national treasure.”

“Legend. Talks the talk and walks the walk,” said another, while a third added: “Wow. Thank you Martin. Where you lead I hope others will follow.”

How can you apply to Martin Lewis’ charity fund?

The MSE team have created an application form for any registered charities who are eligible to apply which can be found here.

The applications will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020. You can find out more information here.

