Martin Lewis pledges £1million to small UK charities providing Coronavirus poverty relief

19 March 2020, 16:05

Martin Lewis has pledged £1million to coronavirus charities
Martin Lewis has pledged £1million to coronavirus charities. Picture: ITV/Getty/Twitter

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has vowed to give £1million to small charities supporting the battle against coronavirus.

Martin Lewis has announced he is giving £1million to UK charities to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.

The Money Saving expert - who regularly appears on This Morning - said he is releasing the huge sum of money from his personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the country.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

In a post on his blog, the 47-year-old said: “We face an unprecedented challenge to our health, economy, businesses, personal finance and way of life. And many of those who normally help society – our charities – are going to face similar pressures right now too.

Martin Lewis has vowed to help charities
Martin Lewis has vowed to help charities. Picture: ITV

“To try and help I'm going to release £1,000,000 from my personal charity fund to provide grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK – to help with specific UK coronavirus-related poverty relief projects.”

Read More: Martin Lewis issues important warning on mortgages, sick pay and holidays amid coronavirus outbreak

Martin went on to give examples of where the money will be going over the next few weeks, including foodbanks, charities engaged in community aid, financial advice help and more.

The TV star said he has recruited two members of his Money Saving Expert team to review and approve the applications and “ensure help is spread across the UK as best as possible.”

Read More: Martin Lewis issues 'big warning' to holidaymakers over coronavirus travel insurance

After sharing the news on Twitter, Martin’s followers were quick to praise him, as one replied: “You, sir, are a national treasure.”

“Legend. Talks the talk and walks the walk,” said another, while a third added: “Wow. Thank you Martin. Where you lead I hope others will follow.”

How can you apply to Martin Lewis’ charity fund?

The MSE team have created an application form for any registered charities who are eligible to apply which can be found here.

The applications will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020. You can find out more information here.

Read More: What does it mean if the UK goes into lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic?

