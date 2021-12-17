TV doctor Amir Khan explains five main Omicron symptoms

17 December 2021, 10:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dr Amir Khan has warned people to look out for these symptoms of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to cause concern among professionals, the British public have been encouraged to get their booster jab as soon as they can.

Omicron is thought to be more infectious than the Delta variant, and causes very different symptoms to the original strain of covid-19.

So, what are these symptoms and what do we need to look out for?

TV doctor Amir Khan have revealed the five main symptoms of Omicron, warning people to get tested if they develop any of them.

Doctor Amir Khan told people to be aware of the five main symptoms
Doctor Amir Khan told people to be aware of the five main symptoms. Picture: ITV

The symptoms of Omicron include:

  • A scratchy throat
  • Mild muscle ache
  • Extreme tiredness
  • Dry cough
  • Night sweats
The symptoms of Omricron include night sweats and a dry cough
The symptoms of Omricron include night sweats and a dry cough. Picture: ITV

Speaking on Lorraine this week, Dr Amir told people to look out for: "A scratchy throat, mild muscle aches, extreme tiredness, a dry cough and night sweats."

He went on to explain: "So those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes.

"This is important and it's important that we keep on top of these symptoms.

"If we are going to track Omicron and track it worldwide, we need to be able to test people with these symptoms."

Unfortunatly, he said that the NHS website is not keeping up with the Omicron symptoms, meaning people with symptoms of night swears and muscle aches may not be able to book PCR tests.

"We need the NHS website to keep up with these symptoms", the health professional continued: "So people can book a PCR test and we can keep track of numbers and symptoms."

