Everything Boris Johnson said about Christmas plans at Covid briefing

Boris Johnson held an emergency press conference. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

What did Boris Johnson say in the Covid briefing this week and will there be more restrictions? Everything we know so far...

Boris Johnson held another press conference this week as Covid cases in the UK continue to rise.

Along with Chief Medical Advisor Chris Whitty, the Prime Minister told the nation it would be ‘sensible’ to only attend social gatherings that ‘really matter’ to them.

But what exactly did Mr Johnson say and will there be any more restrictions? Here’s what we know…

Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty spoke to the nation this week. Picture: Alamy

What did Boris Johnson say at the latest press conference?

Bors Johnson assured England that he wasn’t bringing in any more Covid restrictions yet.

But the Prime Minister did say it was going to be increasingly important that ‘people take more precautions’.

Professor Chris Whitty urged people to be responsible and help halt the spread of the virus by ensuring ‘really good ventilation’, meeting outdoors and taking tests before seeing friends and family.

He said: "Don't mix with people you don't have to for either work or family things, only for things that really matter to you."

People are being warned to curb their plans. Picture: Alamy

The PM added: "I think the way things are looking I expect a lot of us are going to be working throughout the period."

While Boris said he is not cancelling Christmas parties, he said people should make up their own minds about what to go to.

"We're not closing hospitality. We're not cancelling people's parties or their ability to mix,” he said.

"What we are saying is - think carefully before you go, what kind of an event is it?

"Are you likely to meet people who are vulnerable? Are you going to meet loads of people you haven't met before?"

He remained confident that the ‘Plan B’ restrictions brought in last week - including mandatory face masks and restrictions on travel - would help curb the virus, but added there will be more cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

The PM added: "I think this is the right approach. It's a double strategy, it's a left and a right."